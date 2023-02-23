Hive Music Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy and more

The Hive Music Festival will be headlined by Post Malone alongside artists like Kid Cudi, Joji, Big Sean, Santa Fe Klan, GloRilla, and others. The lineup also includes NLE Choppa, Denzel Curry, Flatbush Zombies, Conway the Machine, The Alchemist, Armani White, midwxst, Ab-Soul, and more.

The 2023 festival edition is produced by C3 Presents and Live Nation. It will include over 27 artists across June 9 and June 10 at Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, Utah.

All you need to know about tickets and presale for the Hive Music Festival 2023

As per the official festival website, there will be a Two-Day General Admission, GA+, and VIP presale kicking off on February 23 at 10 am MT on the Ticketmaster website. If there are any remaining tickets then they will go on sale to the general public after the pre-sale. Ticket prices start for 2-Day GA admission at $199, 2-Day GA+ at $350, and 2-Day VIP at $500.

Fans have the option of availing VIP packages that include unlimited access to VIP lounges with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, preferred viewing areas, and dedicated lanes at the festival entrance, among others.

Those wishing to attend can visit the festival's official website for tickets and the full list of amenities available in each ticket package.

The VIP ticket experience includes dedicated on-field viewing at the main stage, a complimentary water refill station, and unlimited access to two VIP lounges with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms. Fans with these tickets can also avail the benefits of a full-service bar with cocktails, beer, wine, and seltzers for purchase available in each VIP Lounge.

There will also be a dedicated concierge to assist with your festival needs, lockers and mobile charging units for rent, dedicated premium entrance into the Hive festival, and express lanes at the Festival Store. The viewing area is available on a first-come, first-served basis to VIP guests.

The GA admission experience at Hive includes food choices from regional and local vendors, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. There will also be official brand merch, festival merch, bars, free water stations, concessions, and specialty items from vendors. Parking options are also up for purchase.

The General Admission Plus ticket experience includes unlimited access to a GA+ Lounge with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms, a dedicated bar with beer, wine, seltzers, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase, a complimentary water refill station, and a dedicated GA+ Concierge to assist the attendees' festival needs. In the GA plus option, the seating provided is first-come, first-served and is not particularly for stage viewing, but rather for relaxation between sets.

Fans are also looking forward to the Hive Festival as it is being produced by C3 Presents, which is credited with producing other popular festivals Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, ACL Festival, and more.

