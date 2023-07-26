"He’ll have a big impact” - Bacary Sagna names player who can help close the gap between Arsenal and Manchester City

Arsenal icon Bacary Sagna believes Declan Rice can help the Gunners close the gap on Manchester City in the Premier League title race next season.

The North London outfit signed the England international for a club-record fee of £105 million (including add-ons) from West Ham United this summer.

The midfielder was one of England's hottest midfield prospects before Mikel Arteta's side secured his services on a deal that runs until 2028.

Arsenal were engaged in a closely contested battle for the league title last season before losing the race to Manchester City.

Sagna believes Rice can help the North London outfit triumph over the English champions next term. The Frenchman said on talkSPORT:

"He [Declan Rice] is probably one of the best midfielders in the world at the minute. His progress was amazing, his past with West Ham. I'm not surprised to see him joining, to me, what is the best team in England at the moment."

He added:

"Arsenal was not successful last year, of course, but when you see where they were standing 2 or 3 years ago, the evolution of the team is fantastic. It's a real club."

Sagna also believes Rice is the perfect replacement for Granit Xhaka, who has departed the Emirates for Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

"Mikel Arteta did an amazing job and I think they will have another chance to show the world they can be champions as well. He's going to have a huge impact. Granit Xhaka is gone, so I see him replacing Xhaka perfectly."

It remains to be seen whether the former West Ham skipper will live up to Sagna's expectations at Arsenal and help them challenge Manchester City for the title next term.

Graeme Souness predicts who will win Premier League title next season between Arsenal and Manchester City

Liverpool icon Graeme Souness has backed Manchester City to defend their title once again during the 2023/24 campaign.

The retired Scottish footballer believes Guardiola's squad consists of the best players in the world.

Souness admitted that Arsenal will challenge the Cityzens for the title once again next term. However, he does not see the Gunners lifting the English cup.

Souness said (via Metro):

"I don’t think the Premier League is in danger of becoming a one-trick pony, but I do think Manchester City will be champions again. They are the strongest team, they’ve got the best group of players I’ve ever known in the Premier League, because they have the structure right – they have football people making footballing decisions."

The former Liverpool star added:

"They’ve got a manager [Pep Guardiola] who is vastly experienced and successful. They’ve got the best players – and it’s the best players that win you leagues. I think there will be the same challenger this year – Arsenal will challenge City."

City have now won three league titles on the bounce and five of the last six Premier League trophies, with Liverpool being the only club to have won in between.