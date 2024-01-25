What did David Lee Roth say about Wolfgang Van Halen? Reasons behind rockstar bizarre rant explored

David Lee Roth, the lead vocalist of Van Halen went on a ranting spree about former band member Eddie’s son Wolfgang Van Halen. In his latest podcast titled “This Crazy Kid”, Roth claimed Wolfgang accused him of not being attentive enough of him onstage.

At the beginning of the video clip with still images and the bizarre rant, posted on his YouTube channel on January 24, David Lee Roth played a skit where he claimed the guest was Jesus Christ.

The Christ persona was asked by Roth if he had a message for the World. In response, Christ expressed his wish to speak to the Russians, the Ukrainians, the Palestinians, the Israelites, and everybody whom he claimed, was “mixing it up”. Christ then warned:

“You gotta think as a team or I’m gonna keep f*cking the climate up. I wanna see a teamwork."

David Lee Roth's bizarre rant about Wolfgang Van Halen explored

After ending the Jesus Christ skit, David Lee Roth started belching out a sing-song verse about Wolfgang Van Halen, without directly mentioning his name:

"This f*ckin' kid. He's complaining the entire tour like I'm not paying enough attention to him onstage. Like Santa Claus coming down the chimney and popping out on Christmas as if no one's paying attention. Shalom to the dome homey. I'm giving them the best, everything I've got in front of 20 or 30 thousand people at a clip and he's complaining to everybody around me, the business manager, the security guy, the clothing lady, 'Dave's not paying enough attention to me.'"

David Lee Roth then shared another instance from Jones Beach in New York State — a place he described as “glamorous, glistening, shimmering.” He claimed twenty-thousand of his closest friends were gathered there as he walked onto the stage to sing "Ice Cream Man". Roth recounted telling Eddie and Alex Van Halen:

"Man, this is how many times we’ve played New York. This is spectacular."

However, Roth alleged Wolfgang threw two of his guests, referred to as "two great dames" out of the show without his knowledge. The 69-year-old said those women were in their 40s and were businesswomen. He claimed Wolfgang was unaware that those women worked for the accounting firm representing him, and not Roth.

David Lee Roth continued to diss Wolfgang, his “uncle, and his uncle’s brother” saying they scammed the women for tickets. He said Wolfgang threw them out of the venue to teach Roth a lesson. But what Eddie Van Halen’s son didn’t know was that:

“They’re carrying the paychecks for them all...82 people on the road crew.”

The third story David Lee Roth shared is from the time they played at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. Referring to the last two days of the tour, Roth said, Wolfgang removed one of his guests from the show again. Towards the end of the rant, the lead vocalist finally mentioned Wolfgang's name and said:

"Wolfie Van Halen’s gonna teach me a lesson by throwing out what he thinks is my girlfriend. But guess what? Not only is this an accountant again, and not only is she carrying the pay cheques for 82 of us on the road crew, but she’s carrying cash bonuses for everybody there. You may wanna pull over on this next one; you’re gonna pee your pants. Remember New York City? It’s the same f*ckin' lady!”

Wolfgang joined the band as a bassist in 2006, replacing vocalist Michael Anthony. He played and toured alongside his father and other members until 2020. The rock band disbanded in the same year after Eddie Van Halen passed away.

They embarked on their lengthy concert tours which were held in the years 2007, 2012, and 2015. Their last tour in 2015 included 41 concerts in the North American leg. It began on July 5 and ended on October 4.

