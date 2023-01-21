"PLEASE NO": D1CE has reportedly disbanded after being active for almost four years

On January 20, 2023, it was officially announced that the five-member K-pop boy group D1CE has disbanded after being active for most of their careers.
Formed under D1CE Entertainment, the group debuted on August 19, 2019, with their EP, Wake Up: Roll the World. However, following the expiration of their contract with the agency, all five members left the company, and the group simultaneously disbanded. Announcing D1CE's disbanding, the official Twitter account of the K-pop group tweeted:
"D1CE Exclusive Contract Expiration Information: For details please check the fan cafe notice."
The news came as a shock to their fandom who didn't see this coming. Given that all of the members except the youngest, Jin-young, are still undergoing their mandatory military service, the disbandment at such an off-set time confused many fans.
D1CE holds a reputation for having a great discography. With the pretty neat growth they have been experiencing, DON1Ys (D1CE fandom) were concerned about the real reason behind their disbandment. One Twitter user took to the platform and wrote:
"NOT S1CE PLEASE PLEASE NO"
Fans express concerns at the sudden disbandment of the K-pop boy group D1CE
While the K-pop boy group made music for almost four years, most fans have known the members right from their time on the reality survival TV shows Produce 101, Boys24, and MIXNINE. However, with the sudden news of their disbandment landing on their fans, they raised concerns about the issue. Simultaneously, the fandom also expressed worry about their inability to bid a proper farewell to the members since most of them are in the military at the moment.
However, some fans have turned the issue around towards their agency, D1CE Entertainment. Despite the hard work and effort that the boy group invested in creating a space for themselves in the K-pop industry, DON1Ys believe that their company hasn't done enough justice to their talents.
From promotions to external schedules, fans think that the K-pop group deserves much more from their agency, given that a whole deal of their representation comes from their agency's side. On that note, fans naturally hope for the members to revive under another Entertainment since much of the fandom loved and appreciated their music.
The last official comeback from the five-member K-pop boy group was DRAW YOU: REMEMBER ME back in 2020, which many fans positively received.
However, following the comeback, the group wasn't highly active other than a few singles releases like Good Day and OSTs such as Mad For Each Other. Around 2020-21, the members started to slowly enlist for their mandatory military conscription, further reducing their interaction with the fans and the release of their content.
Fans also believe that this majorly budded due to the lack of proper scheduling of their events. Given that they were a freshly debuted band, creating a sudden career pause while the group was still figuring out their place in the music industry. Additionally, the comebacks were also held far apart from one another, which can be quite risky for a rookie group.
As more and more people pile up their concerns about the sudden disbandment of a boy group that displayed much potential, Twitter is flooded with fans' reactions, opinions, and concerns, naturally making it a trending topic. While the news majorly holds a sad edge to it, fans also wish the members good luck in their future endeavors, promising to support them regardless of the path they take.