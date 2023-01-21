"PLEASE NO": D1CE has reportedly disbanded after being active for almost four years

On January 20, 2023, it was officially announced that the five-member K-pop boy group D1CE has disbanded after being active for most of their careers.

Formed under D1CE Entertainment, the group debuted on August 19, 2019, with their EP, Wake Up: Roll the World. However, following the expiration of their contract with the agency, all five members left the company, and the group simultaneously disbanded. Announcing D1CE's disbanding, the official Twitter account of the K-pop group tweeted:

"D1CE Exclusive Contract Expiration Information: For details please check the fan cafe notice."

The news came as a shock to their fandom who didn't see this coming. Given that all of the members except the youngest, Jin-young, are still undergoing their mandatory military service, the disbandment at such an off-set time confused many fans.

D1CE holds a reputation for having a great discography. With the pretty neat growth they have been experiencing, DON1Ys (D1CE fandom) were concerned about the real reason behind their disbandment. One Twitter user took to the platform and wrote:

"NOT S1CE PLEASE PLEASE NO"

faith ; vav is back @lovinglou NOT D1CE PLEASE PLEASE NO NOT D1CE PLEASE PLEASE NO

Fans express concerns at the sudden disbandment of the K-pop boy group D1CE

While the K-pop boy group made music for almost four years, most fans have known the members right from their time on the reality survival TV shows Produce 101, Boys24, and MIXNINE. However, with the sudden news of their disbandment landing on their fans, they raised concerns about the issue. Simultaneously, the fandom also expressed worry about their inability to bid a proper farewell to the members since most of them are in the military at the moment.

rina @jikseon_pd d1ce's stylist left a few words for them, i'm so grateful 🥲 d1ce's stylist left a few words for them, i'm so grateful 🥲 https://t.co/6Ujcb15oQa

erdem (에르뎀) @ereudem i just want to let everyone in the world know that d1ce members were 5 shining talented pretty boys that could have been one of the most famous groups, if it wasn't for happyface. the company failed them. the company was the fault. i hope they suffer until they bankrupt. i just want to let everyone in the world know that d1ce members were 5 shining talented pretty boys that could have been one of the most famous groups, if it wasn't for happyface. the company failed them. the company was the fault. i hope they suffer until they bankrupt.

river / #1 vahn fan @nineivahn d1ce was always the group that i would listen to when times were hard... this is so devastating and i'm so upset. i knew it was coming.. the members were acting different but it doesnt hurt less :( d1ce was always the group that i would listen to when times were hard... this is so devastating and i'm so upset. i knew it was coming.. the members were acting different but it doesnt hurt less :(

rina @jikseon_pd like yoojun said, no matter how sad it is right now d1ce will remain for us as a good and happy memory

i said everything i wanted years and years ago and i have no more tears left

wishing all the best to the boys and don1y like yoojun said, no matter how sad it is right now d1ce will remain for us as a good and happy memoryi said everything i wanted years and years ago and i have no more tears leftwishing all the best to the boys and don1y

However, some fans have turned the issue around towards their agency, D1CE Entertainment. Despite the hard work and effort that the boy group invested in creating a space for themselves in the K-pop industry, DON1Ys believe that their company hasn't done enough justice to their talents.

From promotions to external schedules, fans think that the K-pop group deserves much more from their agency, given that a whole deal of their representation comes from their agency's side. On that note, fans naturally hope for the members to revive under another Entertainment since much of the fandom loved and appreciated their music.

rina @jikseon_pd i'm just so sad i miss d1ce so much i'm just so sad i miss d1ce so much https://t.co/yQjvzdzMKU

Guardian @flavxart I can’t forgive D1CE Ent for their lack of work. They literally wasted D1CE’s talent. They did nothing more than the bare minimum for these boys… In a way I’m glad that they’re now free. Hope that they’ll all succeed in their new goal and be happy I can’t forgive D1CE Ent for their lack of work. They literally wasted D1CE’s talent. They did nothing more than the bare minimum for these boys… In a way I’m glad that they’re now free. Hope that they’ll all succeed in their new goal and be happy 💛

The last official comeback from the five-member K-pop boy group was DRAW YOU: REMEMBER ME back in 2020, which many fans positively received.

However, following the comeback, the group wasn't highly active other than a few singles releases like Good Day and OSTs such as Mad For Each Other. Around 2020-21, the members started to slowly enlist for their mandatory military conscription, further reducing their interaction with the fans and the release of their content.

sandy (샌디) 🌙 @j_yoojunie words can’t express the amount of gratitude I have for d1ce. I’m sad to see them go but I hope somewhere somehow we’ll get to see the members shine and accomplish their dreams words can’t express the amount of gratitude I have for d1ce. I’m sad to see them go but I hope somewhere somehow we’ll get to see the members shine and accomplish their dreams

shelbie ❤︎︎ @chensfetus d1ce disbanding when half of their members are still in the military is stupid d1ce disbanding when half of their members are still in the military is stupid

Fans also believe that this majorly budded due to the lack of proper scheduling of their events. Given that they were a freshly debuted band, creating a sudden career pause while the group was still figuring out their place in the music industry. Additionally, the comebacks were also held far apart from one another, which can be quite risky for a rookie group.

As more and more people pile up their concerns about the sudden disbandment of a boy group that displayed much potential, Twitter is flooded with fans' reactions, opinions, and concerns, naturally making it a trending topic. While the news majorly holds a sad edge to it, fans also wish the members good luck in their future endeavors, promising to support them regardless of the path they take.

