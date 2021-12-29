Agency shuts down rumours of LOONA's Heejin dating D1CE’s Woo Jinyoung

LOONA’s agency, Blockberry Creative has shut down all rumors of a potential romance between HeeJin and D1CE’s Woo Jinyoung.

Being a K-Pop idol means living under constant scrutiny from fans. This is why several agencies forbid their idols from dating, especially another idol. Despite these regulations, however, rumors of relationships rise at an alarming rate, with even friendly interactions often being escalated to full-fledged affairs.

The Seoul Story @theseoulstory



The company shares that the person in the iPad's video is Heejin's cousin



Source: Blockberry Creative states the dating rumours regarding LOONA Heejin and D1CE Woo Jinyoung are groundlessThe company shares that the person in the iPad's video is Heejin's cousinSource: n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti… Blockberry Creative states the dating rumours regarding LOONA Heejin and D1CE Woo Jinyoung are groundlessThe company shares that the person in the iPad's video is Heejin's cousinSource: n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti… https://t.co/65GYxRbqlP

The latest victims to these rumors were Loona’s Heejin and D1CE’s Woo Jinyoung. LOONA’s agency, though, was quick to refute all rumours.

LOONA's agency states that Heejin and Jinyoung didn't even know each other personally

The rumors began on December 28, when the LOONA member went live to interact with fans. As the idol was showing images on her iPad, HeeJin accidentally swiped to the next picture, which was that of a guy with blond hair.

While she tried to hide the face, fans were quick to notice the event, and in no time rumors began to float that the person in the image is none other that D1CE’s Jinyoung. The unnamed person’s hairstyle also appeared to resemble that of Jinyoung.

pannchoa @thefuIIblooming

forms.gle/Rs2o9JMd43HZLC… LOONA's Heejin gets into dating rumors with fellow band member 'Kim Lip' after accidentally handling her Ipad LOONA's Heejin gets into dating rumors with fellow band member 'Kim Lip' after accidentally handling her Ipadforms.gle/Rs2o9JMd43HZLC… https://t.co/eGty4yg6ew

This is not the only instance where the duo have been paired up. In an earlier LOONA live, group member Gowon, while using HeeJin’s iPad, had accidentally revealed her password. Several fans figured out that the password referred to the birthday of someone who was born on May 31, 1997.

One of the three idols born on that day was none other than Woo Jinyoung. After the recent live fiasco, fans were all but convinced that the D1CE member was dating HeeJin since both of them were on ‘MIXNINE’ and subsequently became friends.

On December 29, however, Blockberry Creative shut down the rumors almost instantly, stating,

“HeeJin and Woo Jin Young’s dating rumors are groundless. The two are not personally acquainted with each other.”

The agency also clarified that the image was that of HeeJin’s older male cousin.

☆•°Loona Project°•☆ @Loona_Project



"It turned out that the man in Heejin's photo album was her cousin, not (insert idol name here) management said"



n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti… BBC has responded and said that was Heejin's cousin:"It turned out that the man in Heejin's photo album was her cousin, not (insert idol name here) management said" BBC has responded and said that was Heejin's cousin:"It turned out that the man in Heejin's photo album was her cousin, not (insert idol name here) management said"n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti… https://t.co/XCt2u3XClk

They went on to say,

“Various rumors have been created due to the video of her cousin that was briefly exposed on last night’s V Live broadcast, but we want to set this straight so that it doesn’t cause trouble to others. We are sorry for causing concern.”

In 2018, HeeJin made her debut as a member of LOONA. A year before that, Woo Jin Young debuted in Mnet's "Produce 101 Season 2," and he's been promoting with D1CE since 2019. In 2017, the two idols competed on JTBC's "MIXNINE."

Lea is reading 😋 @lov4holic heejin getting caught up in dating rumors beacuse of FEET is the most loona thing ever 💀 heejin getting caught up in dating rumors beacuse of FEET is the most loona thing ever 💀

nyah @CH0ERRYMOTION GUYS HEEJIN IS NOT DATING JINYOUNG HER IPAD PASSWORD IS CUPCAKKES BIRTHDAY AND AS YOU KNOW LOONA AND CUPCAKKE ARE GOOD FRIENDS GUYS HEEJIN IS NOT DATING JINYOUNG HER IPAD PASSWORD IS CUPCAKKES BIRTHDAY AND AS YOU KNOW LOONA AND CUPCAKKE ARE GOOD FRIENDS https://t.co/3K97CixIra

ambieꜝֶָ֢ @enozive blockberry creative on the letter they wrote regarding heejin's dating rumor blockberry creative on the letter they wrote regarding heejin's dating rumor https://t.co/UH97ByAqqx

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans of LOONA found the incident hilarious, with many pointing out how Blockberry Creative did not react to reports about LOONA's bankruptcy, but were quick to put down rumors regarding her relationship status.

Edited by Danyal Arabi