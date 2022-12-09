10+ K-pop groups that disbanded in 2022: NU'EST, bugAboo, and more

With the news of the exciting debuts of several new K-pop groups each year comes the heartbreaking and unfortunate news of disbandments.

While the actual reason for bands ceasing their activities is never fully disclosed by their respective agencies, the most common reason is the expiration or termination of contracts.

For the unversed, Korean talent management agencies are allowed to sign an exclusive contract for a period of seven years with artists, after which they have to be either terminated or extended.

The decision period, which comes after seven years, is popularly called a "seven-year-curse"/"jinx" for K-pop artists, as it has led to many disbandments over the years. However, some bands also announce their disbandment for other reasons, such as public scandals or bankruptcy.

Here are 10+ disbanded K-pop groups fans had to part with in 2022

1) NU'EST

Formed as Pledis Entertainment's first boy group, NU'EST debuted on March 15, 2012, with the hit single Face.

Group members Ren, JR, and Aron left the company when their 10-year contract ended, while Baekho and Minhyun chose to stay back, resulting in their disbandment on March 14, 2022.

A compilation album, titled Needle & Bubble, was released on March 15 to mark the boy band's 10-year anniversary as they officially disbanded on that very day.

2) CLC

Cube Entertainment announced on May 20 that their seven-member girl group CLC will be officially disbanding seven years after their debut in 2015.

CLC halted group activities for years before officially disbanding, as members whose contracts had expired began to leave the group.

3) HOT ISSUE

The seven-member girl group under S2 Entertainment called it quits six days before their first anniversary. They made their debut in April 2021 with their album Issue Maker.

In their official statement, they informed fans that the decision had come after a "long discussion" between the members and the agency.

4) APRIL

The DSP Media girl group announced their disbandment in January 2022 after several members were accused of bullying their former bandmate in 2021.

Though the allegations were denied, the agency said that the group members have chosen to disband and go their separate ways.

5) MAMADOL

Popularly known as M.M.D, this idol group comprised of former idols who left the industry when they became mothers, formed via the TvN reality show Mama the Idol.

The six-member group debuted with the digital single Mama The Idol in January and were discontinued after the final episode of the show aired on February 4, 2022.

6) DIA

The group succumbed to the seven-year jinx, officially halting group activities seven years after their debut, as their exclusive contract with the agency PocketDol Studios expired.

The Will You Go Out With Me hit-makers released their last album with the title song Rooting For You as a final gift to their fans on September 14.

7) LUNARSOLAR

Within two years of their debut, the four member girl groups terminated their contracts with JPLANET Entertainment and announced their disbandment.

Jian, Yuuri, Eseo, and Taeryung released their last song, Do You Wanna Get Down, on May 23.

8) TRCNG

The ten-member group, which was formed in 2017, made headlines when two members accused their agency, TS Entertainment, of mistreating minors, abuse and theft in 2019, which led to a long drawn legal battle.

Though eight members continued to promote activities as a group, the agency ceased its operations following the legal dispute, leaving no option for the members but to announce their own disbandment on March 28.

9) GIRLKIND

Idols Medic Jin, Jikang, Xeheun, Sun J, and Ellyn debuted as a five-member girl group under Next Level Entertainment in 2018. However, Sun J exited the group to focus on her studies in 2020.

Following that, the group continued promotions until August 2022, when they announced that they would no longer be promoting activities as a group due to "internal issues."

10) BVNDIT

MNH Entertainment's first girl group, BVNDIT, which debuted in 2019, ceased its group activities three years after its debut on November 11.

The group released three mini-albums and a single album together. The Hocus Pocus singers were famously dubbed as 'Chungha’s little sister group,' as they were labelmates with the soloist.

11) bugAboo

Rookie girl group bugAboo announced their official disbandment, just a little over a year after their debut, on December 8 recently.

Members Choyeon, Yoona, Rainie, Zin, Eunchae, and Cyan were put together by famous producer and ATEAM Entertainment's CEO, Ryan Jhun, in 2021.

In a highly competitive industry, K-pop groups already face numerous challenges to stay relevant and deliver in a high pressure environment. Amid this, the power agencies gain over the artists by drawing up strict contracts, leaving no alternative other than to officially part ways.

