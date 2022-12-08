“They have so much potential”: bugAboo’s disbandment leaves fans disappointed

Another relatively new K-pop group to bite the dust is bugAboo. On December 8, 2022, ATEAM Entertainment announced their disbandment and halted the group's activities. The news shocked K-pop fans, as many believed they had great potential and should not have disbanded this soon.
bugAboo debuted in October 2021 and disbanded in just a year and (hardly) two months' time. They even made their first comeback in June this year with Pop and were considered rising stars. As per Circle chart’s latest data, the album sold 1,324 copies, which was far less than their debut album bugAboo's 6,481 sales.
Naturally, fans have not taken the news of their disbandment lightly.
Agency announces bugAboo’s disbandment, fans express their dismay
Choyeon, Yoona, Rainie, Zin, Eunchae, and Cyan of bugAboo have disbanded and will start afresh. The six members were managed by ATEAM Entertainment. The agency’s CEO Ryan Jhun, a producer famous for working with artists such as SHINee, Super Junior, NCT, IU, OH MY GIRL, and more, was also the group’s producer.
On December 8, ATEAM Entertainment released a notice sharing the disbandment news. It said:
“bugAboo, who has worked hard since debut until now while receiving love from fans, will be halting group activities from today. The agency and the members decided to halt group activities and terminate all the members’ contracts after lengthy consideration and discussion.”
The notice brought loyal fans to Twitter who expressed their disappointment and heartbreak. Many called the group's first song “debut of the century.” Their latest comeback with Pop was also brought into conversation.
The clip of Pop already sits at 1.2 million views on Twitter. Moreover, multiple rookie groups have disbanded this year alone and bugAboo’s addition to the list has made things more emotional for K-pop fans.
Take a look at the fans' various reactions to the disbandment news below:
Fans criticize agencies for disbanding girl groups so quickly
Many fans also blame the intolerance of K-pop agencies as the major cause behind disbanding newly created groups. Girl group HOT ISSUE disbanded just days before hitting their first anniversary, while LUNARSOLAR and Bling Bling disbanded before they could even reach the two-year mark.
Fans believe that the company’s expectation of a rookie group to hit big instantly has created a toxic environment in the industry.
Meanwhile, 2022 was the year for major girl group debuts as well. HYBE debuted LE SSERAFIM with Source Music and NewJeans with ADOR, JYP Entertainment debuted NMIXX, Girls’ Planet 999 debuted Kep1er, all the while IVE and Aespa reigned in the industry. Veteran female groups also made a comeback, making 2022 a particularly tough year for low and middle-sized agency groups.
Although bugAboo’s music video views are in the millions (debut song at 16 million and latest comeback at 13 million), fans believe their album sales may have been a determining factor behind their disbandment.
Fans were also of the opinion that new agencies need to give their groups a couple of years to enter the market.
Meanwhile, all members of the group have their personal Instagram accounts. Fans can look forward to their new paths by following them on social media.