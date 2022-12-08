“They have so much potential”: bugAboo’s disbandment leaves fans disappointed

Another relatively new K-pop group to bite the dust is bugAboo. On December 8, 2022, ATEAM Entertainment announced their disbandment and halted the group's activities. The news shocked K-pop fans, as many believed they had great potential and should not have disbanded this soon.

bugAboo debuted in October 2021 and disbanded in just a year and (hardly) two months' time. They even made their first comeback in June this year with Pop and were considered rising stars. As per Circle chart’s latest data, the album sold 1,324 copies, which was far less than their debut album bugAboo's 6,481 sales.

Naturally, fans have not taken the news of their disbandment lightly.

Agency announces bugAboo’s disbandment, fans express their dismay

Bridget MOMOLAND BIRTHDAY @cinnamoroIIs REST IN PEACE BUGABOO THANK YOU FOR THE DEBUT OF THE CENTURY REST IN PEACE BUGABOO THANK YOU FOR THE DEBUT OF THE CENTURY https://t.co/KaBQAXNmyA

Choyeon, Yoona, Rainie, Zin, Eunchae, and Cyan of bugAboo have disbanded and will start afresh. The six members were managed by ATEAM Entertainment. The agency’s CEO Ryan Jhun, a producer famous for working with artists such as SHINee, Super Junior, NCT, IU, OH MY GIRL, and more, was also the group’s producer.

On December 8, ATEAM Entertainment released a notice sharing the disbandment news. It said:

“bugAboo, who has worked hard since debut until now while receiving love from fans, will be halting group activities from today. The agency and the members decided to halt group activities and terminate all the members’ contracts after lengthy consideration and discussion.”

The notice brought loyal fans to Twitter who expressed their disappointment and heartbreak. Many called the group's first song “debut of the century.” Their latest comeback with Pop was also brought into conversation.

The clip of Pop already sits at 1.2 million views on Twitter. Moreover, multiple rookie groups have disbanded this year alone and bugAboo’s addition to the list has made things more emotional for K-pop fans.

Take a look at the fans' various reactions to the disbandment news below:

reggie loves chuu @regstagram in honor of bugaboo this is my favorite video of choyeon in honor of bugaboo this is my favorite video of choyeon https://t.co/ag5H3GLVkB

jackie @HWlSEOS @bugAboo_offcl didnt even give these girls a CHANCE oh im so sad @bugAboo_offcl didnt even give these girls a CHANCE oh im so sad

Mr.Kim 🔺 @evertayc @bugAboo_offcl But why? What is the reason behind that? There not yet one years, its not fair for them, they have so much potential @bugAboo_offcl But why? What is the reason behind that? There not yet one years, its not fair for them, they have so much potential

Fans criticize agencies for disbanding girl groups so quickly

Many fans also blame the intolerance of K-pop agencies as the major cause behind disbanding newly created groups. Girl group HOT ISSUE disbanded just days before hitting their first anniversary, while LUNARSOLAR and Bling Bling disbanded before they could even reach the two-year mark.

Fans believe that the company’s expectation of a rookie group to hit big instantly has created a toxic environment in the industry.

Meanwhile, 2022 was the year for major girl group debuts as well. HYBE debuted LE SSERAFIM with Source Music and NewJeans with ADOR, JYP Entertainment debuted NMIXX, Girls’ Planet 999 debuted Kep1er, all the while IVE and Aespa reigned in the industry. Veteran female groups also made a comeback, making 2022 a particularly tough year for low and middle-sized agency groups.

phantom! :) @hitdidifferent @user21145 it’s so sad :( it’s almost impossible to make it as a gg rn. when every other 20-22 rookie is from a big company, produce show or had pre-existing members literally not even good music can save you @user21145 it’s so sad :( it’s almost impossible to make it as a gg rn. when every other 20-22 rookie is from a big company, produce show or had pre-existing members literally not even good music can save you

hyperpop🫡 @user21145 if you are not from big3 or big company you will never survived. nugu promoter @nugupromoter



After long discussion, they have decided to terminate their contracts with ATeam Entertainment.



#ThankYouBugAboo bugAboo has officially disbanded as of today.After long discussion, they have decided to terminate their contracts with ATeam Entertainment. bugAboo has officially disbanded as of today.After long discussion, they have decided to terminate their contracts with ATeam Entertainment.#ThankYouBugAboo https://t.co/CRqFtBzBeS over-saturation girl group is real guysif you are not from big3 or big company you will never survived. twitter.com/nugupromoter/s… over-saturation girl group is real guys😭if you are not from big3 or big company you will never survived. twitter.com/nugupromoter/s…

I*VELVEPINKZYSSERAFIM_9 @mr_grey_00 @HWlSEOS @bugAboo_offcl ateam literally treat the group so good but general public didnt. their sales and streams is not good enough.. @HWlSEOS @bugAboo_offcl ateam literally treat the group so good but general public didnt. their sales and streams is not good enough..

kal 🍂 @cloudyggu im always hesitant to talk abt disbandments cause idw be one of those people that ever only talked abt grps when it’s already too late but the number of times i’ve gone on twitter to see nugu gg disbandment news this year is sick and twisted im always hesitant to talk abt disbandments cause idw be one of those people that ever only talked abt grps when it’s already too late but the number of times i’ve gone on twitter to see nugu gg disbandment news this year is sick and twisted

Lyn🎄| @woniekhj bugAboo @bugAboo_offcl



안녕하세요. ATEAM 엔터테인먼트입니다.

cafe.daum.net/bugAboo/Xles/1… [NOTICE]안녕하세요. ATEAM 엔터테인먼트입니다. [NOTICE]안녕하세요. ATEAM 엔터테인먼트입니다. cafe.daum.net/bugAboo/Xles/1… it's something about all these nugu ggs disbanding this year that's not sitting right with me. Like bugAboo didn't even last a full year either, I don't want to force anyone but I really do think kpop stans need to give nugu and groups from smaller companies a chance at least twitter.com/bugAboo_offcl/… it's something about all these nugu ggs disbanding this year that's not sitting right with me. Like bugAboo didn't even last a full year either, I don't want to force anyone but I really do think kpop stans need to give nugu and groups from smaller companies a chance at least twitter.com/bugAboo_offcl/…

Although bugAboo’s music video views are in the millions (debut song at 16 million and latest comeback at 13 million), fans believe their album sales may have been a determining factor behind their disbandment.

Fans were also of the opinion that new agencies need to give their groups a couple of years to enter the market.

fruit by the foot 🍒 @cherrylixir bugAboo @bugAboo_offcl



안녕하세요. ATEAM 엔터테인먼트입니다.

cafe.daum.net/bugAboo/Xles/1… [NOTICE]안녕하세요. ATEAM 엔터테인먼트입니다. [NOTICE]안녕하세요. ATEAM 엔터테인먼트입니다. cafe.daum.net/bugAboo/Xles/1… no but for real this is so strange bc their debut literally has 16m views and pop has 13m.... like they were literally doing so well for a "nugu" group? if one more company disbands a gg after one comeback im gonna start blasting for REAL twitter.com/bugAboo_offcl/… no but for real this is so strange bc their debut literally has 16m views and pop has 13m.... like they were literally doing so well for a "nugu" group? if one more company disbands a gg after one comeback im gonna start blasting for REAL twitter.com/bugAboo_offcl/…

Meanwhile, all members of the group have their personal Instagram accounts. Fans can look forward to their new paths by following them on social media.

Poll : 0 votes