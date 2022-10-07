Who is bugAboo? Meet the rising six-member K-pop girl group

Debuting on October 25, 2021, bugAboo is a six-member all-female K-pop group managed by A Team Entertainment, the same company who helmed boy group VAV. The girl group's first self-titled single, bugAboo, had a Ghostbusters-themed video featuring members hunting down various CGI monsters, representing their "traumas" and worries.

The girls released their second single album on June 13, 2022, with their lead single, Pop and B-side song, Easy Move, which together relays the message of taking on the future after defeating one's insecurities and fears.

The name bugAboo is inspired by the game of peek-a-boo, and is said to represent the feeling of "Let's overcome the fearful existence in our hearts together and realize our dreams." This common thread connects their releases so far, bringing forth the problems of the youth via a fourth-generation K-pop group.

The CEO of A Team Entertainment, Ryan S. Jhun, happens to be the songwriter-producer behind SM Entertainment's hit songs like SHINee's Lucifer, NCT Dream's Boom, and GOT the Beat's Step Back. He also helped write a few of bugAboo's songs, creating memorable music that was befitting of a fresh group.

All you need to know about the six members of the K-pop girl group bugAboo

With members from Japan and Taiwan in addition to South Korea, bugAboo aims to become a global group with fans (called Rainboo) from all over the world. Here are the detailed profiles of the six members.

1) Choyeon

Born in Hwasun, South Korea, Choyeon (full name Kim Cho-yeon) is the leader, main dancer, vocalist, and rapper of bugAboo. Having previously been a trainee with MNH Entertainment, Choyeon participated in idol survival show Produce 48, ranking at 50.

The 21 year-old leader also learned dancing for seven years prior to becoming a trainee, making her an ideal candidate for main dancer. She is a fan of CHUNG HA, and has memorized all the senior idol's choreographies.

2) Eunchae

Recently turned 23, Son Eun-chae is the main rapper, main dancer, and vocalist of bugAboo. The Korean singer was ranked 32 in Produce 48, where she was praised for her dancing skills.

Having previously been at Million Market (whose largest shareholder is SM Entertainment), Eunchae is the group's eldest, and the other members, including leader Choyeon, often go to her when they have trouble.

3) Yoona

Among the foreign members in bugAboo, Yoona is from Hokkaido, Japan, and will soon turn 22. Ogura Yuuna is the visual and vocalist of the K-pop girl group, and her striking features have a universal appeal among fans of the group. She was a fan of Eunchae even before they met, admiring the eldest member from afar on television programs.

Due to Covid restrictions, Yoona was worried about visiting home prior to the group's debut, but everything worked out for the best, and restrictions are slowly being lifted in Korea.

4) Rainie

Hailing from Taipei, Taiwan, Rainie (Chu Ch’ing Yü or Joo Chung-too in Korean) is the main vocalist of the all-female group. Despite language and geographical barriers, the Taiwanese-born singer has adapted quickly, even giving Choyeon lessons in Taiwanese Mandarin in their free time.

Having had a fanbase on Instagram before she became an idol, the bugAboo member nicknamed Rainism (after the song by Rain), turns 22 this year.

5) Cyan

Occupying the position of the visual as well as the vocalist in the Easy Move group, Cyan is presently 21 years old. Though she is a Korean citizen (birth name Lee Chae-eun), she spent a year studying in Singapore.

Cyan is fluent in English as she has studied the language since she was young. One of her favorite songs is When Will My Life Begin from Disney's Tangled, and Cha-eun loves to perform it as well.

6) Zin

Having appeared on I Can See Your Voice 7, Zin (or Jin Hyun-bin) is the maknae of bugAboo in addition to being the main vocalist. She enjoys writing and composing music, and is highly introverted, coming across as dark due to her nature. Zin can also play the guitar in addition to having a talent for songwriting.

The fourth-gen K-pop girl group recently visited Malaysia and held fanmeetings at university campuses. The meetings were attended by many Rainboos who got an opportunity to interact with their favorite K-pop group. They performed their hit songs, played games with their fans, and celebrated Eunchae's birthday in their time in the Southeast Asian country.

Later this month, bugAboo will be part of the K-IND Festa in New Delhi, India. It takes place on October 15 and 16, and aims to celebrate the culture of Korea. The lineup at the event also includes flash mobs, a traditional wedding ceremony, and a Hanbok fashion show.

