2022 Melon Music Awards nominations: Rookie girl groups dominate ROTY

The 2022 Melon Music Awards nominations were revealed on October 4, 2022. The awards are based on the Melon streaming chart, one of the top music platforms in South Korea. Also known as MMA, it is among the coveted year-end award shows open to Korean idols and musicians in all aspects.

This year’s Melon Music Awards nominations weren't much of a surprise, especially in the Rookie of the Year (ROTY) category and Best New Artist award. Melon does not separate new male and female artists into different categories. This has showcased the incredible hold girl groups have had in the past year, as all the six nominees in the category are female idol groups.

Take a look at the 2022 Melon Music Awards nominations

IVE Charts @chartsive 2022 MMA Judging criteria:



Song Of The Year & Artist Of The Year (Daesang): 60% Digital + 20% Votes + 20% Judges



Record Of The Year (Daesang): 100% Judges



Rookie Of The Year: 60% Digital + 20% Votes + 20% Judges



Best Female Group: 60% Digital + 20% Votes + 20% Judges



The 2022 Melon Music Awards, like other prominent award shows, are a battleground for K-pop idol fandoms. The award criteria is divided between online voting, digital sales, and judge scores.

Check out the 2022 Melon Music Awards nominees below:

Melon Top 10 (Bonsang):

Lim Young-woong

BTS

NCT DREAM

TAEYEON

IVE

SEVENTEEN

(G)I-DLE

IU

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

aespa

BLACKPINK

Red Velvet

BIGBANG

BOL4

WSG Wannabe

Lee Mujin

Big Naughty

BE'O

YENA

10CM

STAYC

sokodomo

MeloMance

KyoungSeo

Jay Park

PSY

Juho

Kassy

TopHyun

Rookie Of The Year/Best New Artist:

Billlie

IVE

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

NMIXX

Best Male Solo:

10CM

BE'O

Big Naughty

Lim Young-woong

PSY

Best Female Solo:

IU

Kassy

KyoungSeo

TAEYEON

YENA

Best Male Group:

BIGBANG

BTS

MONSTA X

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Best Female Group:

(G)I-DLE

aespa

BLACKPINK

IVE

NewJeans

Netizen Popularity Award:

BIGBANG

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ha Sung-woon

IVE

Kim Ho-joong

Lim Young-woong

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Album Of The Year:

BORN PINK by BLACKPINK

Face the Sun by SEVENTEEN

Glitch Mode by NCT DREAM

I NEVER DIE by (G)I-DLE

IM HERO by Lim Young-woog

INVU by TAEYEON (SNSD)

NewJeans by NewJeans

Pieces by BAEK YERIN

PSY 9th by PSY

The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm by Red Velvet

Song Of The Year:

Counting Stars (BE’O feat. Beenzino)

Drunken Confession (Kim Min-seok)

Feel My Rhythm (Red Velvet)

GANADARA (Jay Park feat. IU)

INVU (TAEYEON of SNSD)

LOVE DIVE (IVE)

MERRY-GO-ROUND (sokodomo feat. Zion.T, Wonstein)

Still Life (BIGBANG)

That That (PSY feat. SUGA of BTS)

TOMBOY ((G)I-DLE)

Artist Of The Year:

(G)I-DLE

aespa

BIGBANG

BE'O

Big Naughty

BLACKPINK

BOL4

BTS

IU

IVE

Jay Park

LE SSERAFIM

Lim Young-woong

NewJeans

NCT DREAM

PSY

Red Velvet

SEVENTEEN

sokodomo

STAYC

TAEYEON

YENA

WSG Wannabe

10CM

Lee Mujin

MeloMance

KyoungSeo

Kassy

TopHyun

Jujo

Another unsurprising aspect was BTS and trot singer Lim Young-woong competing in several categories, such as the Top 10 Bonsang, Netizen Popularity award, and the Artist of the Year award.

ARMYs and the trot singer’s fandom have an unusual yet fun relationship since the latter became popular for being one of the rare few who have defeated the BTS fandom in mass voting.

Meanwhile, voting for the 2022 Melon Music Awards is only open to people with South Korean phone numbers who have accounts on Melon. Voting ends on November 18, 2022.

