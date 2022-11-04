2022 Melon Music Awards nominations: Rookie girl groups dominate ROTY

The 2022 Melon Music Awards nominations were revealed on October 4, 2022. The awards are based on the Melon streaming chart, one of the top music platforms in South Korea. Also known as MMA, it is among the coveted year-end award shows open to Korean idols and musicians in all aspects.
This year’s Melon Music Awards nominations weren't much of a surprise, especially in the Rookie of the Year (ROTY) category and Best New Artist award. Melon does not separate new male and female artists into different categories. This has showcased the incredible hold girl groups have had in the past year, as all the six nominees in the category are female idol groups.
Take a look at the 2022 Melon Music Awards nominations
The 2022 Melon Music Awards, like other prominent award shows, are a battleground for K-pop idol fandoms. The award criteria is divided between online voting, digital sales, and judge scores.
Check out the 2022 Melon Music Awards nominees below:
Melon Top 10 (Bonsang):
- Lim Young-woong
- BTS
- NCT DREAM
- TAEYEON
- IVE
- SEVENTEEN
- (G)I-DLE
- IU
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
- aespa
- BLACKPINK
- Red Velvet
- BIGBANG
- BOL4
- WSG Wannabe
- Lee Mujin
- Big Naughty
- BE'O
- YENA
- 10CM
- STAYC
- sokodomo
- MeloMance
- KyoungSeo
- Jay Park
- PSY
- Juho
- Kassy
- TopHyun
Rookie Of The Year/Best New Artist:
- Billlie
- IVE
- Kep1er
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
Best Male Solo:
- 10CM
- BE'O
- Big Naughty
- Lim Young-woong
- PSY
Best Female Solo:
- IU
- Kassy
- KyoungSeo
- TAEYEON
- YENA
Best Male Group:
- BIGBANG
- BTS
- MONSTA X
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
Best Female Group:
- (G)I-DLE
- aespa
- BLACKPINK
- IVE
- NewJeans
Netizen Popularity Award:
- BIGBANG
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Ha Sung-woon
- IVE
- Kim Ho-joong
- Lim Young-woong
- NCT 127
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
Album Of The Year:
- BORN PINK by BLACKPINK
- Face the Sun by SEVENTEEN
- Glitch Mode by NCT DREAM
- I NEVER DIE by (G)I-DLE
- IM HERO by Lim Young-woog
- INVU by TAEYEON (SNSD)
- NewJeans by NewJeans
- Pieces by BAEK YERIN
- PSY 9th by PSY
- The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm by Red Velvet
Song Of The Year:
- Counting Stars (BE’O feat. Beenzino)
- Drunken Confession (Kim Min-seok)
- Feel My Rhythm (Red Velvet)
- GANADARA (Jay Park feat. IU)
- INVU (TAEYEON of SNSD)
- LOVE DIVE (IVE)
- MERRY-GO-ROUND (sokodomo feat. Zion.T, Wonstein)
- Still Life (BIGBANG)
- That That (PSY feat. SUGA of BTS)
- TOMBOY ((G)I-DLE)
Artist Of The Year:
- (G)I-DLE
- aespa
- BIGBANG
- BE'O
- Big Naughty
- BLACKPINK
- BOL4
- BTS
- IU
- IVE
- Jay Park
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lim Young-woong
- NewJeans
- NCT DREAM
- PSY
- Red Velvet
- SEVENTEEN
- sokodomo
- STAYC
- TAEYEON
- YENA
- WSG Wannabe
- 10CM
- Lee Mujin
- MeloMance
- KyoungSeo
- Kassy
- TopHyun
- Jujo
Another unsurprising aspect was BTS and trot singer Lim Young-woong competing in several categories, such as the Top 10 Bonsang, Netizen Popularity award, and the Artist of the Year award.
ARMYs and the trot singer’s fandom have an unusual yet fun relationship since the latter became popular for being one of the rare few who have defeated the BTS fandom in mass voting.
Meanwhile, voting for the 2022 Melon Music Awards is only open to people with South Korean phone numbers who have accounts on Melon. Voting ends on November 18, 2022.