Rang De Korea Day 2: K-pop bands KINGDOM, bugAboo rejuvenate India’s Hallyu fever with glamorous performances

India’s biggest Korean Cultural Festival, Rang De Korea, ignited the Hallyu Wave in the nation’s capital in full swing. The two-day event (October 15-16) that was held at DLF Avenue, Delhi, marked the 10th anniversary of the Korean Culture Centre India (KCCI) and wrapped up its second day with breathtaking acts.

From K-pop bands BugAboo and KINGDOM to K-Tigers, one of the world's leading taekwondo demo teams, Day 2 of Rang De Korea was studded with stars from Korea. They lit the arena with their phenomenal performances and magical audience hold. The festival also offered wide-ranging activities including photo-booth sessions, Hanbok try-ons, Korean name calligraphy, and K-pop flashmobs, among other things.

In the latest exclusive coverage, Sportskeeda SK Pop had the opportunity to speak with event coordinators and fans and learn about their experiences at Rang De Korea on its second day.

Day 2 of Rang De Korea saw Koreaboos’ energy turn into live-action

'Rang De Korea' offered the best of Korea (Image via Sportskeeda)

Laced with a plethora of exciting and never-seen-before events, Rang De Korea gave a glimpse into the nation’s K-enthusiast DNA. The stalls at the site served authentic Korean food and extensive K-pop merch, including figurines, accessories, photocards, ramyeon, and even BTS albums. Many budding artists also exhibited their skills through their artworks and garnered splendid support from K-pop stans at Rang De Korea.

According to one of the stall owners,

“People have been extremely supportive at Rang De Korea. Even if they cannot buy artworks, they make sure to lend support by following my Instagram page or referring to some other potential buyer, which is a very kind thing to do.”

The Rang De Korea festival also highlighted Korean brands such as L.G. and Samsung and aimed to promote them through the event.

South Korean Ambassador to India, Mr. Chang Jae-bok, who was also the chief guest at the event, was elated to witness the growing harmonious relations between India and South Korea. He expressed his utmost regard for the two nations’ bilateral partnership and the spread of Korean culture in India. He said,

“Today, from music to movies, fashion to food, Indian youths have begun loving everything Korean. As an Ambassador, nothing could be more exciting and satisfying than to see expanding frontiers of the Korean culture in India."

Day 2 of Rang De Korea began with pungmulpae (street musical band performance), samulnori (percussion band performance), and haegeum (traditional instrument) performances.

Many budding artists showcased their original works at the fest (Image via Sportskeeda)

It also offered an extensive lineup of Korean games such as Jegichagi, Yut, Tuho, and Marbles. Not only the youth but people of all ages participated in the exciting games. It was interesting to see parents completely indulge themselves in full fervor, alongside their children, to partake in all fun-filled activities.

One K-pop enthusiast shared her views and said,

“This is the first time I attended Korean Cultural Festival and that too Rang De Korea. As a part of the audience, I thoroughly enjoyed the whole event. The festival was well managed and the variety of events made sure that it catered to everyone with different interests.”

K-pop increased the temperature of Rang De Korea in an exuberant fervor

Boy band KINGDOM oozed charism at 'Rang De Korea' (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Hallyu Wave has swayed fans and has inculcated a deep interest in K-pop amongst the younger generation. The energized youth participated in K-pop flashmobs and performed choreographies of various groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, Kep1er, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, and IVE, among many others. Their passion for K-pop was significantly reflected in their majestic random dance relay performances at Rang De Korea.

Despite the hot weather conditions and glaring sun, Day 2 of Rang De Korea observed a massive footfall. All seats were reserved two hours prior to the scheduled performances by K-Tigers, bugAboo, and KINGDOM, signifying the audience’s anticipation.

K-Tigers brought their ultimate skills to the stage (Image via Sportskeeda)

Starting with the first highlight of Day 2, the taekwondo demo team K-Tigers’ stunning act amassed a massive response. Their bold and risky techniques, which were nailed to perfection, invited constant cheers and applause from the audience. They won the hearts of every person sitting in the arena and rightly so.

The martial arts group also grooved to K-pop songs including BTS’ I Need U, Butter, and Fake Love, BLACKPINK’s Lovesick Girls, ITZY’s WANNABE, PSY’ That That, among others. Their unmatched energy and remarkable stunts set the stage on fire.

K-Tigers flaunting their exquisite martial arts talent (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shortly after the taekwondo performance, the rookie girl group bugAboo made their grand entrance on the Rang De Korea stage. The six-member band started off with the title track POP from their second single album of the same name, which was followed by their debut song bugAboo, and NCT’s Cherry Bomb.

According to a bugAboo fan,

“It was heart-warming to have witnessed the wholesome interaction between bugAboo and the audience. It was very obvious how talented they were and how hard they had worked for the event. Their debut song was outstanding and I am hooked to it.”

K-pop band bugAboo looking phenomenal on stage (Image Via Sportskeeda)

The girls were mesmerizing and hit each step with extra enthusiasm and energy. Needless to say, their spectacular act caused an uproar as fans cheered their names at the top of their lungs.

The audience at the DLF Avenue center was left with little room to catch a breath. Immediately after bugAboo’s performance, the atmosphere turned from upbeat K-pop tunes to thumping Korean music as models made their staggering runway walk donning Hanbok, Korea’s traditional attire.

A glimpse of the Hanbok Fashion Show (Image via Sportskeeda)

Directed by Samuel Chung, the vice president of the Korean Culture Promotion Association, and other fashion dignitaries, the Hanbok Fashion Show at 'Rang De Korea' left everyone speechless. From showing innovative styles to offering a personification of Korea-India unity through Hanboks, the designers gave their all and left the spectators wonderstruck.

Boy band KINGDOM's performance on Ascension (Image via Sportskeeda)

However, the most exhilarating moment was witnessed once KINGDOM made their appearance on the stage. Cladded in traditional Korean wear, the seven-member boy band gave Indian K-pop stans the time of their lives with a mini-concert-like atmosphere. The group’s power-packed act on Long Live the King and Ascension caused an outburst among fans.

Their stage presence was no joke as the group addressed every corner of the arena. With instant outfit changes and honey-dripping vocals, they cemented their reputation as astounding artists and one of the most promising bands. KINGDOM’s leader Dann took charge and gave a heartfelt message to all KINGMAKERS, the group’s fandom. Referring to their 2022 release Period, he said,

“We want to be with you till the end of our lives.”

The boys' ending moment at 'Rang De Korea' (Image via Sportskeeda)

Not only did the blossoming artists touch the hearts of the audience, but also left them with a lot of memories to cherish. KINGDOM’s compassionate persona was also reflected in their fan interaction where they shook hands with a number of fans and sent flying kisses like confetti. They also promised to return to India as soon as possible. Their admiration towards their Indian fanbase was commendable and equally beautiful.

A fan who got an opportunity to interact with Louis for a few seconds said,

“It seemed unreal. It still feels like I’m dreaming. I would never have thought I’ll shake hands with any K-pop idol, but I’m so happy right now, it unreal.”

The boy group left no stone unturned with their complete-package act and the incessant screams and applause that echoed the center stage are a testament to their talent. The fan chants filled the atmosphere with cheers and appraise, signifying KINGDOM’s impact on the desi fans.

The behind-the-scenes of Rang De Korea

Day 2 of 'Rang De Korea' was a massive hit (Image via Sportskeeda)

Organizing an event as grand as Rang De Korea comes with its own unique challenges and hiccups. From ensuring proper security to catering to the needs of every age group, the organizing committee had its hands full at all times. In light of this, Sportskeeda SK Pop got an opportunity to interact with the Public Relations and Media Head of the Korean Cultural Centre India, Mr. Kim Kang-hun, who has been immensely involved in cataloging the entire event.

On being asked about the hardest part of scaling an event, he said,

“Well, everything. You know everything is important and hence everything requires dedicated work. For us, everyone is a priority. From artists to audience and from media to fellow coordinators, we have to look after everyone’s sentiments. It requires 4-5 months of planning and constant lookout for new things, so as a process everything has its own importance.”

Mr. Kim Kang-hun also expressed his gratitude towards the Indian audience for turning up in huge numbers. He said,

“India loves Korea and Korea loves India. We have seen a peaking rise in people taking a keen interest in Korean culture in recent years and we are excited to cater to such a lovely audience. I myself have been involved in the process for over 10 years now and have observed similarities between India and Korea.”

On being questioned if language may pose a barrier at times in developing new relations and grasping the concepts of two traditional societies like India and Korea, Mr. Kim Kang-hun stated,

“No, never. Indian people are very language proficient. With so many regional languages in India, Indians are blessed with a language quotient. Koreans too are learning more languages and expanding their horizons now. In fact, Tamil and Korean offer some similarities as well.”

With an extremely inclusive approach, Mr. Kim Kang-hun reflected high hopes for strengthening India-Korea relations through such cultural events and festivals as Rang De Korea.

Rang De Korea 2022 was met with tremendous success, owing to the event coordinators, security personnel, stall owners, staff, and the supportive audience. The grand Korean fest’s smooth and undisturbed flow granted Indian K-pop enthusiasts everything that signified the essence of Korea. Indian Koreaboos look forward to many more fascinating and enthralling events in the near future and it's safe to say this is just the beginning.

