KINGDOM’s Chiwoo leaves group, fans express concern over sudden exit

For Kingmakers, K-pop group KINGDOM’s fandom, the sudden news of member Chiwoo leaving the group hit like a bolt of lightning. On May 25, GF Entertainment announced that Guk Seung-jun, known as Chiwoo, had terminated his contract with the agency due to personal reasons.

The agency added that the group would henceforth be promoted as a six-member outfit. An excerpt from the statement read:

“We would like to inform you of our official position on Kingdom's future plans. This is to inform you that KINGDOM member CHIWOO has terminated his exclusive contract due to personal reasons and has withdrawn from the group. We apologize for causing concern to many people including fans with the sudden news."

Additionally, the agency added that the upcoming fansign event for Chiwoo would also be canceled and a refund would be provided to fans who won the youngest member's individual fansign:

"The fan signing event scheduled for Friday and Sunday will be held on the six person system. The record label will give a full refund to the fans who won the private video call signing event of Chiwoo. Thank you.”

The news led to a flood of concerned messages. Kingmakers even added “Thank you" to their Twitter usernames, while they collectively tried to make sense of the issue.

Fans pour in wishes as KINGDOM’s Chiwoo announces sudden exit from group

A few hours before the announcement hit, Kingmakers were excited about the new fansign event and were notified of the members being active on Weverse.

The statement caught the fandom off guard. Fans of the group began creating archives of the youngest member in case the agency decided to delete his posts.

Moreover, the idol had posted a photo, sharing that he was hanging out with member JAHAN, and a post saying:

“My eyes opened up early hehe”

KINGDOM || MY🖤 @mujin_ivan

[ ] Chiwoo Weverse



"I'm here to eat with Jahan

I'll show you the menu later." •23.5.2022•] Chiwoo Weverse"I'm here to eat with JahanI'll show you the menu later." •23.5.2022•[💬] Chiwoo Weverse"I'm here to eat with Jahan❤️I'll show you the menu later." https://t.co/jqPvwlUWjK

isse⁶ // thank you chiwoo 🤍 @piwonchronicles last message on weverse and it had to be chiwoo. i can’t do this i really can’t last message on weverse and it had to be chiwoo. i can’t do this i really can’t https://t.co/Ir0rZ6DBz2

The timing of the post left fans more concerned about the contract termination. Many stressed on the abrupt notice, leading to increased worries about the idol. Some fans wrote heartfelt letters promising Guk Seung-jun that his “existence will never be forgotten” but it was underlined with worries over the sudden news.

Meanwhile, fans also demanded that the agency postpone the fansign event as they believed both fans and the members needed enough time to process the news.

Romi 👑 Thank you Chiwoo @skizvhs I cannot stress enough that the most worrying part of this all is how incredibly sudden it is. They were preparing for con, they have another fs, everything was normal up until the very second the announcement came out. He even posted on Weverse. I really hope he’s ok. I cannot stress enough that the most worrying part of this all is how incredibly sudden it is. They were preparing for con, they have another fs, everything was normal up until the very second the announcement came out. He even posted on Weverse. I really hope he’s ok.

ً @i9uanheng chiwoo leaving so abruptly was so weird to me because he was just posting?? he was on weverse TWENTY FOUR hours ago and they announced his contract termination a few hours later?? hes been perfectly fine hanging with the group and communicating with fans i dont get it chiwoo leaving so abruptly was so weird to me because he was just posting?? he was on weverse TWENTY FOUR hours ago and they announced his contract termination a few hours later?? hes been perfectly fine hanging with the group and communicating with fans i dont get it

ً @i9uanheng and they have schedules for TOMORROW like??? and they have schedules for TOMORROW like???

kai ✘ missing chiwoo @xhandokai_ @regnumujin same! me and a friend would always laugh at THE AMOUNT of notifications we would get from the weverse app and that it was like 90% kingdom even tho both of us are multifandom and are subscribed to multiple weverses.... but it's no quiet now it feels awful, tho is understandable @regnumujin same! me and a friend would always laugh at THE AMOUNT of notifications we would get from the weverse app and that it was like 90% kingdom even tho both of us are multifandom and are subscribed to multiple weverses.... but it's no quiet now it feels awful, tho is understandable

callmehbread♮ThankYouChiwoo @whohasmycookies I don’t regret working +44hrs on this fanart. It was the only one I’d ever made for Kingdom (since I was lazy with most fanarts) but I’m glad it was of him. Our King Chiwoo, you will always be in our hearts. Stay safe and healthy 🫶 I don’t regret working +44hrs on this fanart. It was the only one I’d ever made for Kingdom (since I was lazy with most fanarts) but I’m glad it was of him. Our King Chiwoo, you will always be in our hearts. Stay safe and healthy 🫶💗 https://t.co/vCCLLe6mbY

Some fans also talked about the storyline that the Ascension group had created. It revolved around seven kings and their seven kingdoms. With the youngest member out of the group, concerns for the rest were also on fans’ minds.

Erika | thank you chiwoo @mujinihoudini

#GFpostponethefansign kingdom should not have to go through a fansign so soon after this kingdom should not have to go through a fansign so soon after this#GFpostponethefansign

윤호s Shar⁷ saw Enhypen♡ @my_ReMedy_

do everyone a favor and let everyone - the members as well as Kingmes - rest and calm down before having to act as if everything is alright infront of each other during the fansign Please @KINGDOM_GFent do everyone a favor and let everyone - the members as well as Kingmes - rest and calm down before having to act as if everything is alright infront of each other during the fansign #GFpostponethefansign Please @KINGDOM_GFentdo everyone a favor and let everyone - the members as well as Kingmes - rest and calm down before having to act as if everything is alright infront of each other during the fansign #GFpostponethefansign

hile 🦋🌓 | thank you chiwoo :( 💗 @twilightvante

They need some time to recover from this, they can't keep going w promos and fansigns/calls right now in the middle of all this situation. Please. Also this: #GFpostponethefansign !!They need some time to recover from this, they can't keep going w promos and fansigns/calls right now in the middle of all this situation. Please. Also this: #GFpostponethefansign !!They need some time to recover from this, they can't keep going w promos and fansigns/calls right now in the middle of all this situation. Please.

Dawn of Cloud | thank you Chiwoo @KingmakerCloud I know he was acting normal & had schedules, please keep in mind that it was for personal reasons and could literally be anything BUT it’s none of our business. Please don’t ask the boys about it. If Kingdom or their company want to tell, then they will. It’s not our place to ask I know he was acting normal & had schedules, please keep in mind that it was for personal reasons and could literally be anything BUT it’s none of our business. Please don’t ask the boys about it. If Kingdom or their company want to tell, then they will. It’s not our place to ask

The Excalibur group debuted with the album History of Kingdom: Part I on February 18 last year. The group unarguably debuted with an unforgettable and unique concept in the K-pop industry and was even ranked No. 1 on RollingStone’s The 10 Best K-pop Debuts of 2021 list.

Henceforth, the group will be promoted with six members - Dann, Arthur, Mujin, Louis, Ivan, and Jahan.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul