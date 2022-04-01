KINGDOM makes a comeback with King Dann's royal saga in Ascension MV

Seven-member K-pop group KINGDOM is back with its newest album, History of Kingdom: Part IV. Dann. The group released a music video for the title track 승천 (Ascension) on March 31. The latest album and music video takes fans through leader Dann’s character’s journey, whose story is reportedly inspired by King Dangun of Korea.

In Ascension, the seven-member group embraces the culture in all its royalty. Donning traditional outfits throughout, the video even has clips of battles, hinting at a bigger storyline in the universe created by the group and its agency, GF Entertainment.

With their unique storyline slowly catching the world's attention, the septet was ranked no. 1 on Rolling Stone's list of 10 Best K-pop Debuts of 2021.

KINGDOM makes a thrilling comeback with Ascension music video

On March 31, KINGDOM greeted its loyal fans with a much more intense, dramatic, and thrilling music video for their comeback album. The septet has a charm for mixing ballad, pop, and hip-hop with traditional songs, and they’ve made it their signature.

KINGDOM’s title track Ascension’s music video is another cinematic experience offered to fans. The video never loses its focus and perfectly fits the fictional universe where royal kingdoms battle for the throne. From traditional Korean instrumental music to traditional outfits, every aspect of the music video screams out the unique concept the group has built from the ground up.

Ascension focuses on King Dann’s journey and contrasts war scenes with spring scenes in the palace. The video also hints at the next king the group will be releasing their album on - Louis.

"It was worth the wait": Fans react to Ascension

iamthemaggyy @iammaggyyg @KINGDOM_GFent the wait was so freaking worth it ndbfndnxnxndnsncksksm @KINGDOM_GFent the wait was so freaking worth it ndbfndnxnxndnsncksksm🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

The music video garnered positive responses from Kingmakers. They commented that it was worth the wait, since the septet’s last release was in October last year. The four months seemed a bit too long for fans, who were used to the group shelling out albums in just a few months. The septet debuted in February last year and released a total of three albums in 2021 alone.

chai @heyitschai_ @KINGDOM_GFent 3RD COMEBACK WITH MY KINGS AND THEY NEVER DISAPPOINTS @KINGDOM_GFent 3RD COMEBACK WITH MY KINGS AND THEY NEVER DISAPPOINTS https://t.co/FLMWGomekQ

GF Entertainment’s septet debuted with a never-seen-before concept of 7 Kings and 7 Kingdom. Their albums are based on one King and his journey, making all releases part of the bigger picture. Meanwhile, the group won Focus Award - Music at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards and the Next Generation Hallyu Star Award at the 2021 Newsis K-Expo.

