The K-pop industry is mired with scandals, due to which several K-pop idols have been banned from the industry, such as BIGBANG's Seungri and his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal.

Some K-pop idols have voluntarily left their groups either due to scandals or in search of better opportunities. However, several K-pop idols have been fired by their agencies due to reasons ranging from differing ideologies to the negative publicity brought in by a particular member. An example of the second case is former 2PM leader Jay Park, who was sacked by JYP Entertainment after his slanderous comments about South Korea on MySpace.

LOONA's Chuu, Kim Garam, and five other K-pop idols who were sacked from their respective groups

1) Chuu

💫 Orrery/nim @orrery_nim Chuu Can Do It writer Instagram Story:

"Power abuse, that's really funny 🙃

Even when it was tiring for Jiwoo she was someone who worried in case the staff wouldn't get paid

Once I got frustrated and said hey Jiwoo worry about yourself first!"

BlockBerry Creative kicked out LOONA's founding member Chuu based on allegations of her using abusive language and misusing her power.

The K-pop idol subsequently denied these allegations, and many others expressed their support. Since then, she has been embroiled in a lawsuit with the agency where she has asked for her contract to be terminated for withholding her earnings and deprioritizing the health of all the members.

2) Sally

Gugudan's Sally made a shocking revelation during her interview on the 2020 Chinese reality show, Produce Camp. Sally claimed that she was ousted from the group by Jellyfish Entertainment. She stated that the company had asked her to return home in 2019 as Gugudan had suddenly halted all activities towards the end of 2018.

When Sally asked the company's executives when she was expected to return, they told her to stay home as she wouldn't need to return.

3) HyunA and Dawn

Veteran K-pop idol HyunA and former Pentagon member Dawn were forced to leave Cube Entertainment when news of their relationship came to light.

Initially, the agency denied the rumors, however, they eventually revealed that the two K-pop idols had been seeing each other for a while and planned on being together. Despite most netizens taking this news positively, Cube Entertainment terminated both their contracts and asked them to leave the agency.

4) Kim Garam

センちゃん³⁹💐 @sakuchan_0812



Former Le Sserafim member Kim Garam's bullying scandal led to her being ousted by Source Music and their parent company, Hybe Corporation.

Although Hybe and Source Music have denied the allegations levied against her, the company still decided to terminate her contract because of the scandal's negative impact on the other members of the group.

5) Victor

Former About U member Victor was ousted by his agency, Corona X Entertainment, for breaking his drumsticks on live television during an Inkigayo performance.

In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Victor stated that immediately after the show, he was pulled aside by company representatives and asked to leave the group.

6) Daisy

MOMOLAND's Daisy had been inactive since early 2019, and her agency MLD Entertainment had not made any announcements about her departure. In July 2022, her fans discovered that the K-pop idol had been fired from the company and removed from the group.

This information was relayed by the artist herself in a live broadcast on TikTok, where she revealed she had no idea why she was removed from the group. She also denied the popular notion that she had left as per her own wishes.

Many of the idols who have been sacked by their agencies have spoken out against the severe power imbalance they have faced due to contracts that only profit the agencies, which have the power to make or break an idol's career.

