“Haven’t done anything that would be shameful”: Chuu addresses her removal from LOONA for the first time

LOONA’s ex-member Chuu directly addressed the controversy after Blockberry Creative (BBC) removed the idol from the group. On November 28, 2022, the singer and entertainer took to her Instagram stories to state that she had not done anything that would embarrass fans or make them feel ashamed.

Chuu, 23, began the statement by sincerely expressing her gratitude to fans for their support. Her response to the situation arrived three days after the agency removed the idol on the grounds of “misuse of power.” The relationship between the idol and her agency was rife for over a year, as their legal battles were frequently reported on. She said:

"I’m currently grasping the situation, but what I’m sure of is that I haven’t done anything that would be shameful to my fans."

Former LOONA member Chuu directly talks to fans after getting kicked out of the group by agency

Three days after being kicked out of LOONA, Chuu decided to address the situation personally on her Instagram account. K-pop fans, irrespective of their favorite group, rallied in support of the singer online. In what was called K-pop’s Diana moment, the whole sentiment regarding the removal was of people condemning the agency’s move.

Blockberry Creative claimed that the singer abused her power and used violent language towards the staff. In her Instagram story on November 28, the idol stated that she is making sense of the current situation but is definite that she has never done anything that would make her fans feel embarrassed.

In the Instagram story, she said: (translation via Soompi)

“Hello, this is Chuu. Thank you so much for your concern and comfort. As I have not received any contact regarding this series of situations or know anything about them, I’m currently grasping the situation, but what I’m sure of is that I haven’t done anything that would be shameful to my fans. In the future, as my position is decided, I will share another statement. Thank you so much for your concern and for trusting in me.”

All nine LOONA members reportedly filed injunctions to terminate their contracts with Blockberry Creative

As fans saw the gruesome fiasco unfolding right before their eyes, they also saw several people publicly demand justice for Chuu. One of them was Hyunjin, LOONA’s member, who commented on Fab (a fan-artist text platform) that she was “really angry” and requested fans to send support to her group mate on the day of the contract termination news.

The latest reports from November 28 state that nine LOONA members have filed an injunction to end their exclusive contracts. JTBC reported that, apart from Vivi and Hyunjin, the remaining nine members—Heejin, Haseul, Yeojin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, Choerry, Yves, Gowon, and Olivia Hye—sought an injunction as they could no longer trust Blockberry Creative.

Later that day, the agency later told SPOTV that reports of the injunction are not true. Meanwhile, Chuu has also reportedly signed with BY4M Studio, a media company whose artist roster includes Holland, Sin Ye-young, and Jeon Sang-keun.

