“Justice for Chuu”: Korean snack company bats for former LOONA member’s good behavior amidst allegations by Blockberry Creative

On November 26, Korean snack company Concentration Lab, the creator of Smart Snacks, came in to defend former LOONA member Chuu amidst allegations of abusive behavior by her former agency Blockberry Creative.
Smart Snacks took to Instagram to bat for her good behavior by uploading an image of the singer with the caption “Justice for Chuu” written in bold.
This comes after Blockberry Creative announced that they are expelling the former LOONA member from the group and agency on account of bad behavior, abuse of power, and mistreatment of staff.
Blockberry Creative revealed they conducted an internal investigation and found her guilty of poor misconduct and thus took the decision to remove her from the group and agency.
Korean snack company hopes “the truth will come out soon” in defense of Chuu
Korean snack company Concentration Lab, the creator of Smart Snacks, took to Instagram to not only defend the former LOONA member but also demanded justice for the singer.
They also added a brief caption that reads:
“Our hearts hurt after hearing the unfortunate news about Chuu, who was previously Concentration Lab's Study Jelly model. We hope the truth will come out soon”.
They further added the hashtags ‘Justice for Chuu’ and ‘I stand with Chuu’ to the post. Interestingly, Chuu used to be a brand ambassador for Concentration Lab’s Study Jelly Model and isn’t the brand ambassador anymore.
Concentration Lab also mentioned that they will take down the post if it ends up creating a problem.
Chuu's fans and former collaborators too took to social media to defend the idol against Blockberry Creative’s allegations.
The writer behind ‘Chuu can do it’ defended the former LOONA member saying that Blockberry Creative’s accusations of her inappropriate behavior is quite contradictory to the kind and helpful nature she has shown towards her coworkers, witnessed personally by them.
A photographer who had worked with the singer too batted for her good behavior and professional nature, revealing that she would always give them a warm hug whenever they met and that they are “rooting for her with love”.
Additionally, the writer of the YouTube entertainment program 'Keep Chuu', where the former LOONA member has made frequent appearances, accused Blockberry Creative of not taking good care of her. The writer reiterated that she is good to people and the truth will come out soon.
Her fans have taken to social media to react to her various collaborators batting for her good and proper behavior, debunking power abuse allegations by Blockberry Creative.
After Blockberry Creative announced that she was expelled from the group, her fans shared a video where the singer spoke of the hardships she was facing, briefly hinting at her discord with her former agency and that she is grateful for all the love she is getting from fans and that she will continue working hard.
The video is from her October 10 fan meeting ‘Keep Chuu’, which was entirely organized by the singer at her own expense.
Chuu vs Blockberry Creative: A summary of events
It all started last December when Chuu moved to the local court against her agency Blockberry Creative, demanding that her exclusive contract be suspended. The news was revealed in the media, a couple of months later in March 2022.
Although the reason for the lawsuit is unknown, fans believe it resulted in a serious schism between Blockberry Creative and the singer as her participation in group activities reduced and the Hi High singer started focussing on her solo endeavors more. She was excluded from LOONA’s world tour and album promotions in the recent past as well.
In October, it was reported that the Heart Attack singer had set up her own one-man agency Chuu Co Ltd with her mother acting as the company’s director.
Blockberry Creative denied the allegations at the time. In the most recent development, the company said she was fired for abusing her position of authority.
LOONA's Chuu has not yet commented on Blockberry Creative’s official statement yet.