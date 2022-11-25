“I can’t even process”: LOONA’s fans are aghast as Blockberry Creative announces Chuu’s removal from the group

In a shocking development, Blockberry Creative announced that LOONA’s Chuu has been removed from the girl group and the agency as of November 25.

The Heart Attack singer has been accused of allegedly misbehaving with staff members, using foul language, and misusing her powers. Upon a thorough investigation, Blockberry Creative reportedly decided to expel LOONA’s Chuu from the group and the company to maintain peace and order.

Blockberry Creative apologized to their staff, who were allegedly hurt by Chuu’s behavior and LOONA’s fans for putting them through this turmoil and further added that the rest of the group members are working hard to put their past behind them and move forward.

Aghast and heartbroken LOONA took to social media to react to this news.

#WESTANDWITHCHUU @vivibullet I can't even process chuu leaving LOONA bc I'm genuinely terrified for how the media is going to vilify and harass chuu like guys this is so fucking bad I can't even process chuu leaving LOONA bc I'm genuinely terrified for how the media is going to vilify and harass chuu like guys this is so fucking bad

LOONA’s fans react to Chuu’s expulsion from the group

The artist's removal from the group caused huge uproar amongst fans on social media.

Most fans sided with the expelled LOONA member and believed that since Blockerry Creative needed a reason to kick her out of the group, they decided to use her alleged power trip accusations as the reason to kick her out of the group.

However, most fans were left heartbroken by the development, stating that Chuu will always be a member of the girl group.

マリ🍊 LOONA IS 12! @doeshetakecare CHUU IS ALWAYS THE TENTH MEMBER OF LOONA NOTHING CAN CHANGE THAT CHUU IS ALWAYS THE TENTH MEMBER OF LOONA NOTHING CAN CHANGE THAT https://t.co/yG6j49KL3Z

ruby csr #1 shooter @rubyreiyunjin chuu when she makes all loona members leave and recruits them in her agency

chuu when she makes all loona members leave and recruits them in her agency https://t.co/oXv4fvrcFR

🌌 elie skyhwalker 💙💛🏴‍☠️🦋 @misty_aur0ra @vivibullet I feel like bbc is trying to make it sound really bad to make chuu's career difficult when she leaves. I hope they get investigated. Perfect time since multiple agencies are being exposed for abuse, lack of pay etc @vivibullet I feel like bbc is trying to make it sound really bad to make chuu's career difficult when she leaves. I hope they get investigated. Perfect time since multiple agencies are being exposed for abuse, lack of pay etc

sin @ON3TH1RD @vivibullet they are making her evil on purpose and i just feel horrible holy shit.. @vivibullet they are making her evil on purpose and i just feel horrible holy shit..

💜 @ningsica @vivibullet they know she’d succeed on her own so they had to tarnish her image… i hate them so bad @vivibullet they know she’d succeed on her own so they had to tarnish her image… i hate them so bad

grazi namora laura @spyxkirby @vivibullet bbc is so childish just bc they counldnt use chuu image anymore for their own profit they decided to say they kicked her out bc of "abuse" no one will believe that shit @vivibullet bbc is so childish just bc they counldnt use chuu image anymore for their own profit they decided to say they kicked her out bc of "abuse" no one will believe that shit

LOONA’s Chuu versus Blockberry Creative: A brief timeline of events

bella @Ieesoojinz loona will always be 12 and nothing will ever change how much chuu loves these girls. loona will always be 12 and nothing will ever change how much chuu loves these girls. https://t.co/dtdl1ZEPvV

Former LOONA member Chuu has been in a long-drawn battle against the group’s agency Blockberry Creative.

In March this year, media publications reported that the artist had filed a lawsuit against Blockberry Creative to suspend her exclusive contract. The lawsuit was allegedly filed in December 2021.

The reason for the lawsuit is not known to the public, but fans suspect some serious friction between her and Blockberry Creative.

Shortly after that, the court gave LOONA's Chuu partial approval to pursue her own solo activities, which meant her exclusive contract with Blockberry Creative would be suspended to prevent further harm until the court issued a final ruling.

Since news of the lawsuit became public, the Hi High singer's participation in the group’s activities became lesser and lesser.

She did not participate in the group’s world tour, titled LOONA 1st World Tour [LOONATHEWORLD] 2022. According to Blockberry Creative, her pre-decided solo schedule clashed with group activities, hence she was unable to participate in group promotions.

However, when asked about it, she revealed that neither her band members nor her agency cared to inform her about the same.

After a long-drawn back and forth battle between the now expelled LOONA member and Blockberry Creative, it was revealed on October 28 that she will be setting up her own agency, Chuu Co., Ltd., with her mother acting as the company’s director.

Chuu's company will supposedly dabble in album production, entertainment management, sound production and distribution, concert planning, and public relations.

In response to the reports, Blockberry Creative termed the reports as “groundless”. Prior to that, earlier in June it was revealed that the expelled LOONA member will be joining another agency. In response, Blockberry Creative threatened strict legal action against those who tried to defame the agency and LOONA’s member, denying that she was leaving the company.

Now, Blockberry Creative has officially announced that LOONA’s Chuu has been kicked out of the group, citing her abusive behavior towards the company’s staff members who are reportedly still trying to come to terms with her behavior.

The agency revealed that they and the rest of LOONA members refrained from putting out statements before to not cause their fans pain and have tried their best to portray good performances for the fans.

LOONA's Chuu has not yet commented on Blockberry Creative’s official statement yet.

