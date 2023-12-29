How old was Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar? New York State Park tourist dies after falling 70 feet off a cliff during hike with husband

Tragedy struck at a New York State Park on Friday, December 22, when Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar, 39, a tourist who was trekking at the state park, plunged around 70 feet down after losing her footing while on the edge of a cliff.

Minnewaska State Park reported a tragic trekking accident on Friday. A Singaporean tourist couple, 39-year-old Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar and 41-year-old Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said were hiking on the Beacon Hill Trail at New York State Park when the couple reportedly stopped their trek to take pictures at the edge of a cliff.

Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar lost her footing while trying to click the photographs and plunged almost 70 feet down the cliff. Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said immediately called 911.

A New York State Police press release stated that troopers were dispatched at around 1:06 pm towards the New York State Park located in Rochester after receiving reports of a hiker injury.

The woman was hoisted to safety by a helicopter, courtesy of the New York State Police Aviation Team. According to the report, the rescue was also assisted by New York State Park Police, Park Operations Staff, NYS DEC Forest Rangers, and other EMT and fire personnel. Unfortunately, the press release concluded:

"Binte MD Akbar was transported to Ellenville Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The incident remains under investigation."

"I wish I could reverse the events of yesterday": Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said

Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said took to Facebook to pen a series of emotional tributes and messages to his wife. In the first post, he detailed that the medical staff had unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate her for three hours before she slipped away. He requested that the people who knew her pray for her. Abdul Rauf wrote:

"My heart is broken into pieces and I don't know how to piece them back together. I've been crying non-stop for the last 12 hours and been really distraught by myself now. You're my wife, best friend and soul mate."

In another post, the distraught husband apologized if he was unable to speak properly on calls or answer texts. He stated that he was "beyond exhausted and mentally drained" after the New York State Park accident. He wrote:

"Her face just before she fell off the cliff will never leave my memory. I wish I could reverse the events of yesterday."

In a following Facebook post, Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said detailed exactly what had happened at New York State Park during the fateful day. Right after Ais (Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar) fell, Abdul Raif rushed forward and screamed for help. "I wished it had been me," he wrote. He revealed that "three sisters" had heard his cries, and they, along with their aunt and father, stepped forward to help.

They rushed down the difficult terrain of New York State Park, got to Ais's side, and confirmed to Abdul Rauf that she was still breathing before using their coats to keep her warm. The rescue team shortly arrived and did not allow Abdul Rauf near the site of the incident as they worked towards a safe evacuation that took "nearly three hours." He lamented:

"When she was eventually evacuated, the paramedics informed me she was not breathing anymore, and I broke down. We rushed to the nearest hospital, where it was confirmed that she didn't survive and had passed away."

Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said, with the help of his siblings, was able to track down the three sisters who were by Ais's side, providing her "comfort and warmth." He tagged one of the sisters, Julia Steinrueck, in the post. He revealed that he received some closure after a video call with the sisters.

He learned that the reason Ais's evacuation took so long was that a few trees had to be cut down for the helicopter evacuation to happen. Furthermore, he revealed:

"The sisters said Ais told them her name, that she had two dogs, and that she really wanted to drink sweet tea. One of the rangers that was with her told me the same thing. And she was repeatedly saying thank you to them."

He added:

"Even during the most eventful moments, she was still thinking of making sure the people around her are appreciated. Thank you once again to Julia and her sisters for being by my wife's side during her final living moments."

Along with the post, Abdul Rauf also attached a clip from the video call with the three sisters, a video of the sisters at New York State Park helping Ais while she was on the ground, and a conversation with the ranger. (Viewer discretion is advised: The videos attached to the post are graphic and emotionally distressing).

Aisyah's body arrived in Singapore on December 27, followed immediately by her funeral. As mentioned earlier, the New York State Police reported that the incident was still under investigation.