Who is Analisa Terrazas? Influencer and boyfriend come under scrutiny over concerning posts about Savannah Soto

As police continue to search for a suspect in Savannah Soto’s case, social media is rife with speculation about what happened to the pregnant teen and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, who was found shot dead inside a vehicle in San Antonio.

In the wake of the incident, several online sleuths have dragged social media influencer Analisa Terrazas and her boyfriend into the case after the influencer made a few concerning statements regarding Savannah and Matthew's case.

Screenshot of Analisa Terrazas' IG post (Image via Annonymous Participant /Facebook)

A social media user took a screenshot from the influencer’s IG post where she appeared to deride the deceased, suggesting they deserved what happened to them. In the post, the influencer alluded to a feud she and her boyfriend had with the dead couple.

Speculations intensified after netizens began comparing ring camera footage from the past that showed Analisa Terrazas's boyfriend to a recently released surveillance footage of a vehicle with two persons of interest inside, suggesting there was a resemblance.

However, it is essential to note the duo are not under investigation for Soto’s death, which has been deemed a homicide. However, that did not stop social media users from going down a rabbit hole trying to connect the influencer and her boyfriend with the young couple’s death.

Influencer Analisa Terrazas' concerning post about Savannah Soto explored

Savannah Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, reportedly disappeared on Friday, December 22, 2023. Concerns were raised after Savannah, who was scheduled for induced labor over the weekend, failed to show up to meet her family at the hospital.

The couple, last seen getting into their car at her home in Valencia Lofts apartments off Grissom Road in Leon Valley, was found dead four days later inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in northwest San Antonio.

Image via Anonymous Participant/Facebook

While police have initiated a capital murder investigation in connection to the young couple’s murder, online sleuths appear to have launched their inquiry based on wild speculation. Social media influencer Analisa Terrazas and her boyfriend have found themselves the subject of an online discourse concerning Savannah Soto’s case.

Analisa Terrazas was dragged into Soto’s case after social media users shared posts where the influencer seemingly appeared gleeful after Soto and her boyfriend were found dead. One of her captions on an IG story posted alongside Soto and Guerra’s picture read,

“Hmm, ain’t Karma a b*tch. My baby daddy done b**ched this n***a out and she shordy isn’t want smoke wimmmee.”

As netizens began slamming her over the apparent lack of empathy for the slain pregnant teen, she doubled down with another post where she suggested that she and her boyfriend tried to fight the now-deceased couple. She went on to allege during the altercation, Soto’s boyfriend abandoned his pregnant girlfriend.

The posts led netizens to believe that the influencer and her boyfriend were involved in Savannah Soto’s case and took to social media to slam the duo with their accusations.

A post also alleged that Analisa Terrazas was Matthew Guerra's ex-girlfriend. It is important to note that these posts are mere speculation online. Any credible source has not verified them.

Influencer speaks out amid online speculation

In the wake of the backlash, Analisa Terrazas took to IG and defended her earlier statement, saying she was referencing an incident that happened in October at a nail salon and has nothing to do with Savannah Soto’s murder.

Analisa added that she left the nail salon without fighting Soto in October after discovering she was pregnant. The influencer continued saying despite her dislike for the couple, she didn’t want the pregnant teen to die.

As social media users continue to speculate, police have asked for the public’s help in identifying the person of interest caught in a surveillance video where the couple was found dead.