What does perplexing crime scene mean? Missing pregnant teen Savannah Soto and boyfriend found dead in complex discovery

Pregnant Texas teen Savannah Soto reportedly went missing on December 22 after last being seen alongside her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra. Soto had a CLEAR alert issued for her on Christmas day, a few days after she failed to show up for a scheduled induction on December 23.

Soto was driving a gray Kia Optima when she went missing, the very same car in which she was tragically found.

On Tuesday evening, December 26, two people were found deceased inside a Kia Optima in the parking lot of a San Antonio apartment complex. San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said in a press conference that they believed that the deceased bodies were those of Soto and her boyfriend. The crime scene was called "perplexing."

"confusing, often because you do not know how to solve something."

The "perplexing" case of Savannah Soto and Matthew Guerra

A tragedy struck on December 26 when the bodies of two deceased people were found inside a Kia Optima in the parking lot of a Medical Center apartment complex in northwest San Antonio. The bodies were found at the 5900 block of Danny Kaye Drive, only around 3 miles from where pregnant teen Savannah Soto was initially reported missing.

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus held a press conference on Tuesday, where he stated that the authorities believed that the deceased individuals were Savannah Soto and Matthew Guerra.

McManus conceded that the information given during the press conference was preliminary and liable to change as the investigation continues. He said:

"What we're looking at right now is a very very perplexing crime scene, and detectives right now are looking at this as a possible murder and we don't know for sure."

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, perplexing means "confusing, often because you do not know how to solve something." McManus further reiterated that the department could not say anything for sure due to the nature of the "complex crime scene."

McManus revealed that the department believed that the two deceased people in the car were Savannah Soto and her boyfriend, but it could not be confirmed at the time as the medical examiner still had to take a look at the bodies. Crying could be heard in the background of the press conference.

The police chief confirmed that the people in the vehicle had possibly been deceased for "three or four days." The vehicle was found and reported directly to the family by a person who came across it. The ongoing investigation into the deaths is being conducted by the SAPD and not the Leon Valley Police Department.

The families of both Savannah Soto and Matthew Guerra were in tears at the crime scene. Further information regarding the condition that the bodies were found in and the possible cause of death was not released to the public. The official statement calling the crime scene a "perplexing" one confirms that the investigators have not arrived at any conclusion for the case.

Savannah Soto was last seen on December 22 at Leon Valley alongside Matthew Guerra

18-year-old Savannah Nicole Soto was scheduled for induced labor at 6:30 p.m. on December 23. However, she failed to show up at the Stone Oak Methodist, leading her mother, Gloria Cardova, to put out a Facebook post requesting people to help look for her. Savannah's aunt, Laura Cordova, told the San Antonio Express that Gloria waited for two hours on her own at the hospital.

Gloria Cordova, who also filed a police complaint, wrote in the Facebook post:

"My daughter is missing she was scheduled to be induced at 6:30 pm and never showed up. If you see her please reach out to me and lmk where you seen her."

Savannah Soto was last seen at 2 p.m. on December 22 at the 6000 block of Grissom Road in Leon Valley, Texas. Gloria added:

"I’m worried about her safety she is w her boyfriend who is no good. Prayer for my baby girl."

A CLEAR alert was issued for Savannah Soto on December 25 as authorities and family amped up the search for the missing teen, who was driving a 2013 grey Kia Optima at the time of her disappearance.

She was last seen with her boyfriend, 22-year-old Matthew Guerra, who, according to court documents, was on probation for assaulting Savannah during last year's Christmas.

After the discovery of Savannah's Kia alongside her and Matthew Guerra's lifeless bodies, Matthew's mother, Karen Hernandez, posted a Facebook tribute to her son:

"I was always a good mommy to my baby nmw I am heart broken and Noone will take the love I carry in my heart and soul for my pride and joy!!!!"

She added:

"I love you Matthew Gabriel Guerra the baby u lost and the beautiful queen u loved I only got to meet the day of baby shower and now y'all are gone. U were Soo happy both of y'all this is not fair. Rip M.F.S!"

Karen had earlier defended her son on Facebook and stated that Savannah's things were left behind at his house and that neighbors had reportedly heard her screaming and later seen her entering a Cadillac.

She alleged that both of them were taken against their will and firmly stated that her son was not an "abusive boyfriend."

Savannah Soto's grandmother, Rachel Soto, told KENS 5:

"She was a good girl, she didn't deserve to go this way, especially with her baby. He was an innocent child, nobody deserved this."

Savannah Soto was all set to give birth to a baby boy before the tragedy. The pain from this tragedy comes at a time when the wounds from a previous tragedy are still fresh in the minds of the Soto family. Gloria Cordova's 15-year-old son, Ethan Soto, was killed only last year.

18-year-old Victor Rivas was charged with the killing of Ethan Soto, allegedly as revenge for a drug robbery. During the trial in October, members of the Soto family jumped across barriers in the courtroom to repeatedly assault Rivas, who reportedly made a gesture at them.