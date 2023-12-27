What did Dominic West say about Prince Harry? “The Crown” actor reveals Meghan Markle’s husband has cut him off

Dominic West, in an episode of Sunday Morning on December 24, revealed that he divulged too much information during a press conference in 2014, leading to a fallout between him and Prince Harry:

"We sort of (lost touch because) I said too much in a press conference, and so, we didn't speak after that."

In the episode, he revealed that he spoke more than he should have when he was questioned about what the two did to celebrate a specific occasion.

Dominic West, known for portraying Prince Charles in the final seasons of The Crown, was once close to Prince Harry.

What happened between Prince Harry and Dominic West?

In 2013, the two went on a trip through Antarctica with the charity, Walking With The Founded, to support wounded veterans.

During his interview, West recalled an incident from his 2014 press conference when he spoke about their expedition involving injured military veterans and Prince Harry. He highlighted the Prince's role in the team, joking about his specialization in building latrines, and recounted his creation of an elaborate structure complete with a loo roll holder.

"He seemed to specialize in building latrines. He built this incredible castellated structure with blocks to keep out the wind and it even had a loo roll holder."

He then joked about the experience and called it a "royal flush."

While talking about the South Pole trip, West also revealed that Prince Harry and the others drank champagne from a prosthetic leg.

According to Dominic West, their friendship ended "over 10 years ago", and West clarified that he did not seek guidance from Prince Harry while preparing to play Prince Charles in The Crown.

"I think I was asked what we did. (And) what we did to celebrate when we got there and (I) probably said too much," said West, recounting why the two fell out.

The Crown is loosely based on the late Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

Earlier this year in January, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Prince Harry acknowledged having watched the popular series;

"Yes, I have watched "The Crown"...the older stuff and the more recent stuff."

When Stephen Colbert asked him if he ever goes as far as to "fact check" the series, he responded by saying:

"Yes, I do actually. Which, by the way, another reason why it's so important that history has it right."

Earlier this month, on the Radio Times, Dominic West also revealed that he stopped his son, Senan West, from playing young Prince William. He said that he was uncomfortable with the scene at the Balmoral Castle where Prince Philip is notified about his mother's death.