Prince Harry and Meghan Markle almost had an accident recently after being chased by the paparazzi in New York. Harry and Meghan along with the latter's mother, Doria Ragland, were on their way back from the Women of Vision Awards ceremony held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York on May 16, 2023. While they were on their way back, they were reportedly chased by the paparazzi, which nearly led to an accident.

However, the couple weren't victims of any accident or collision.

Brian Krassenstein @krassenstein



Details:



- The incident took… BREAKING: In a situation eerily similar to what caused Princess Diana's death, her son, Prince Harry, wife Meghan Markle and Meghan's mother were nearly in a 'catastrophic accident' as paparazzi chased the car they were in on Tuesday in New York.Details:- The incident took… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BREAKING: In a situation eerily similar to what caused Princess Diana's death, her son, Prince Harry, wife Meghan Markle and Meghan's mother were nearly in a 'catastrophic accident' as paparazzi chased the car they were in on Tuesday in New York. Details:- The incident took… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/rzS3iXZRDS

The couple have been in the limelight since they got married in 2018. They were most recently in the news when Harry attended his father King Charles II and Queen Camilla's coronation in London.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were followed by several vehicles after the event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went to the Woman of Vision Awards on May 16, 2023. The latter was honored with the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Award. While they were photographed at the venue, as they left the event, they were spotted by photographers, which led to problems for them.

As they left the venue, they were followed by several vehicles for over two hours. Speaking to USA Today, Harry and Markle's team said that the photographers chased the couple to click their pictures. However, the chase led to several near collisions involving other drivers who were on the road alongside pedestrians and NYPD officers.

While the incident was trending in the headlines, netizens reacted to the same on Twitter after The Centerview news shared a clip of New York's mayor speaking about it.

The Centerview @centerviewnews



Lying about being in a high speed chase so you can generate sympathetic headlines referencing Princess Diana is beyond sickening



Harry and Meghan… Here is the Mayor of New York refuting claims that Harry and Meghan were involved in a 2-hour high speed car chase through the cityLying about being in a high speed chase so you can generate sympathetic headlines referencing Princess Diana is beyond sickeningHarry and Meghan… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Here is the Mayor of New York refuting claims that Harry and Meghan were involved in a 2-hour high speed car chase through the cityLying about being in a high speed chase so you can generate sympathetic headlines referencing Princess Diana is beyond sickeningHarry and Meghan… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/uKraf6cAk7

Anna @Anna__with_an_A Won’t share the video it’s highly distressing but it’s obvious Harry and Meghan’s security and the NYPD did their best but the vehicles were blocked and the paps were ignoring the police. The one I could hear had an English accent and it’s only British outlets that have the pics Won’t share the video it’s highly distressing but it’s obvious Harry and Meghan’s security and the NYPD did their best but the vehicles were blocked and the paps were ignoring the police. The one I could hear had an English accent and it’s only British outlets that have the pics

Stevie Shillinglaw @StevieAudio So the THREE main newspapers that are obsessed with Harry & Meghan and pump out hundreds of articles a day are not running the crash story.



Interesting. So the THREE main newspapers that are obsessed with Harry & Meghan and pump out hundreds of articles a day are not running the crash story. Interesting.

sussexopulence @sussexopulence If anything happens to Harry and Meghan, these paparazzi and the owners of these Tabloids with king Charles and William, should be held responsible and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. If anything happens to Harry and Meghan, these paparazzi and the owners of these Tabloids with king Charles and William, should be held responsible and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. https://t.co/QCPgNGeimy

Julieth ❀ @troubleshade Harry, Meghan & Doria had to switch to a taxi and the only publications that posted the pics were the DailyMail and the Express, 2 British tabloids. They’re constantly stalking them and sending photographers to yell things at them at their events. The British press is to blame! Harry, Meghan & Doria had to switch to a taxi and the only publications that posted the pics were the DailyMail and the Express, 2 British tabloids. They’re constantly stalking them and sending photographers to yell things at them at their events. The British press is to blame!

Harry and Meghan's team also said:

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved."

How did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle escape the paparazzi?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping out of the awards ceremony (Image via Selcuk Acar/Getty Images)

The pair had their private security with them for protection. Additionally, the NYPD too tried its best to protect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with others who could have been potential victims of the collision.

Harry and Meghan along with Doria Ragland rushed to the Manhattan Police Station seeking protection. They reportedly waited at a friend's residence and didn't come out for a long time.

The trio then stopped a taxi and they were accompanied by a security officer. However, they were still chased by photographers for nearly two hours before they could return to their security vehicles. Sukhcharn Singh, the driver of the taxi spoke to the Washington Post and revealed that he felt like his life was in danger as he drove to the occupants to safety.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that he is yet to get complete details of the incident. He stated that the chase would have injured two of his police officers.

A few also believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced problems in their security arrangements ever since they stepped down from royal duties in 2020. Harry has been a victim of a similar incident in 2021 where photographers chased his car while he came to the UK for a charity event.

However, as mentioned earlier, the two weren't involved in any crash while they were being chased by the paparazzi.

