What happened to Petlyn Job? Retired NYPD cop killed in alleged murder-suicide

49-year-old former NYPD cop Petlyn Job was found dead along with her boyfriend in what appeared to be a possible murder-suicide. The NYPD discovered the bodies inside a residence on Beverly Road near East 48th Street in Flatbush around 1.52 pm local time on Friday.

Officers initially did not reveal who shot whom. It was later discovered that the former cop shot her boyfriend before turning the gun on herself. Petlyn Job’s boyfriend has been identified as 52-year-old Alex Delone.

Family members and relatives of the deceased couple are distraught and currently in shock. They gathered outside the residence when authorities removed the couple’s bodies. Both Alex Delone and Petlyn Job were pronounced dead at the scene.

Petlyn Job allegedly shot her boyfriend before killing herself

Police made the horrific discovery at a residence on Beverly Road near East 48th Street in Flatbush just before 2 pm on February 3, 2023. They discovered two dead bodies, who have been identified as former NYPD police officer Petlyn Job and her boyfriend Alex Delone. Petlyn reportedly shot her boyfriend before killing herself, and police have ruled it a murder-suicide.

Petlyn was a former cop and also a single mother of three. She shot herself under the jaw, while her 52-year-old boyfriend was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Petlyn Job reportedly retired in September 2021 and uploaded several posts on social media about how she was 'enjoying' life.

In August 2022, she uploaded a post of herself with singer Allison Hinds at a concert that was held in 2018.

She wrote:

“THESE WERE THE GOOD OLE’ DAYS…I SURE MISS THESE OPPORTUNITIES & RUNNING INTO CELEBRATIES (sic) EVERY NOW & THEN WHEN I WAS WORKING BUT… I’M SURE ENJOYING MY RETIREMENT & LIVING MY BEST LIFE A LOT BETTER!!!”

The retired cop was reportedly living her best life. (Image via Facebook)

The posts further included pictures from her 49th birthday trip to Morocco and glimpses of an Alicia Keys concert. Petlyn Job mentioned:

“AUGUST IS MY BIRTHDAY MONTH & I’M JUST HAVING THE TIME OF MY LIFE…”

“She wasn't afraid to do her job, she helped everyone,” says Job’s former partner Diana Torres

Authorities discovered the deaths of Alex Delone and Petlyn Job after a friend of the latter could not reach them. Jr. Giddings, Petlyn’s youngest daughter’s uncle stated that the young girl “was numb.”

Her cousin Aisha McKain told news outlets:

“My cousin was a wonderful person, a dedicated police officer. She lived and loved life. She was full of life. Everything about her was about love and life.”

Petlyn Job’s former partner Diana Torres tried to make sense of the situation and said:

“If I had to explain the situation, the person I knew Petlyn to be, I would see her as the victim.”

Torres also added that the couple had relationship issues, however, they never resorted to violence. She described the deceased former cop as “an extraordinary police officer.”

Torres continued:

“She [Petlyn Job] was strong, she wasn't afraid to do her job, she helped everyone, if she knew there was a homeless or hungry person in the street, she would stop the police car and say, 'do you need something to eat?' We were always looking out for people in the street.”

Diana Torres added:

“I’ve known Petlyn Job for over 20 years. We worked together; we were friends outside the job — like family. She was awesome. This is heartbreaking, heart-breaking for her kids, her father… This breaks my heart.”

Alex Delone’s nephew Josue (19) is also mourning the loss of his uncle and described him as a “gentleman.” He added that Alex, who was originally from Haiti, had a 21-year-old daughter.

As per the New York Post, Josue Delone stated:

“If he had a problem or trouble anytime, he’d come through with a solution. He’d have a way to resolve it peacefully. I know for a fact that my uncle would never do something like that. He wouldn’t have started anything. I never heard him raise his voice at anybody.”

Alex Delone’s brother Ernst believed he 'would never use a gun.'

He said:

“I know for sure my brother would never use a gun. He’s not the type of person, he’s a very quiet guy, even if we had an issue with her, he would always walk away.”

One of Alex’s older brothers mentioned that he did not know how to break such a difficult piece of news to his family members in Haiti.

The family now mourns the loss of Alex and Petlyn Job, who is survived by two daughters (a 10-year-old and a 20-year-old) and a 24-year-old son.

