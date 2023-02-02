Alana Sims GoFundMe: Fundraiser launched as pregnant mom with sleeping son found dead inside car

On January 30, 2023, 22-year-old Alana Sims was found dead on a residential street in Florida near an SUV where her 23-month-old toddler was sleeping. According to Sims’ family, she was five months pregnant and was about to celebrate her 23rd birthday on February 13.

Authorities discovered Alana Sims’ body on Monday around 10 pm in the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive in the Easton Park subdivision. However, her son was unharmed in the Ford EcoSport. Alana Sims’ mother remembers her daughter as a “lovable soul.” Not many details about the case have been revealed yet.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched by Alana’s mom, Shahlevi Sims, a day ago, February 1. The fundraiser was organized to meet funeral expenses and to help the family in need. It has already raised more than $7,500. Several donors also have left words of support on the GoFundMe post.

Alana Sims, a mother to her young son and was 5 months pregnant.

The remains of Florida mom Alana Sims were found near her SUV in one of Florida’s residential areas

Alana Sims, who was supposed to celebrate her 23rd birthday on February 13, was found dead on Monday night on a street in a residential neighborhood of New Tampa. Authorities then reportedly recovered Alana’s uninjured sleeping toddler from the SUV that was near where her body was found.

A GoFundMe campaign has been organized by Alana’s mom to meet several expenses that the family will have to bear after her demise. The fundraiser had a goal of collecting $4,000. However, more than 170 donors have already donated over $7,500. According to the post:

“Alana was a devoted mother who has a son who she loved very much. She was murdered on Monday the 30th. She was 5 months pregnant at the time and leaves behind a 2-year-old. Please help us out in this time of need. Anything is appreciated. God bless.”

Alana’s mother, Shahlevi, spoke about her deceased daughter and said:

“She shouldn’t have to die young. And everybody should know that you know, your loved ones, you want to keep them close because you just don’t know.”

Crystal Clark, a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department, believed the attack on Alana was more of a “targeted attack.” She added:

“I can tell you when she was laying on the ground, it appeared she had been deceased for a bit of time.”

Interim police Chief Lee Bercaw addressed the incident and stated:

“We don’t believe it was random and we’re following up on a lot of heads right now. The offense in itself is gut-wrenching and I feel for the family and the community and even the officers who go out and respond to those types of calls.”

Alana Sims, 22, was identified by her family as the woman who was found dead in a residential street in Tampa, Florida, near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping inside.

Alana’s mother told news outlets about her daughter’s second pregnancy at the time of the incident. She was reportedly five months pregnant during her death. She continued:

“Alana was the best person you could be around. She wasn’t around drama. She stayed to herself, you know, just a real down-to-earth person. She loved being around her nieces, she loved her son and her family.”

Alana Sims’ toddler, who is about to turn two next month, is currently being taken care of by his mother's family. Alana’s heartbroken mom further stated in a phone interview:

“She no longer clubbed, she no longer went out to bars, she just loved spending time with her son.”

Shahlevi mentioned that her daughter was about to meet her the next day. She reportedly spoke to Alana Sims for the last time the day before her dead body was recovered. The mother stated that she was middle of the three sisters and was “humble” and “happy.”

A neighbor claimed to have heard several “pop” sounds that seemed to be gunshot sounds

Law enforcement officials have not disclosed many details regarding Alana Sims’ tragic death. However, they have confirmed that they have found signs of upper body trauma. Homicide detectives were seen questioning and talking to neighbors on Tuesday.

One neighbor told the investigators that they heard “pop” sounds that resembled the sound of gunshots. The sound was reportedly recorded through an outdoor camera, but the footage did not capture the incident or whatever happened to Alana.

Police are yet to discover the actual cause of death. They are trying to recover any kind of surveillance footage that might throw some light on the events that killed the young mother. Crystal Clark further mentioned:

“You have a child now who’s without a mother because someone took her life while the child was sitting right there in the car behind her as it happened.”

Homicide detectives are looking into the 22-year-old’s death. They also believe that Alana was not a resident of the neighborhood where she was found. The victim’s family is eagerly waiting for answers regarding her demise. Police urged anyone with any information regarding Alana Sims’ death to come forward and contact them or share a tip.

