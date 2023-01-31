When was Adriana Davidson last seen? Missing Michigan teen found dead near high school

A 15-year-old Michigan teenager named Adriana Davidson was found dead near the athletic fields of Pioneer High School on Monday shortly before 1 pm. Adriana was last seen on Friday, January 27, 2023, near the Ann Arbor school.

Trigger warning: This article contains details of the death of a minor. Discretion is advised.

According to Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, no indications of foul play have been noticed in Adriana Davidson’s death. The teen’s father had asked for privacy and “time to grieve” after the death of his daughter.

Davidson’s family got a call from the authorities regarding the missing teenager while they were interviewing a media outlet on Monday. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office mentioned that K-9 units reportedly found Adriana Davidson’s body near the school.

The remains of missing Michigan girl Adriana Davidson were found by K-9 units near Pioneer High School

Adriana Davidson was reported missing on Friday, January 27, after she failed to return home from school. Three days after the Michigan teenager went missing, K-9 units found her dead body by the athletic fields of the Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor. Police confirmed that no indications of foul play have yet been found.

The teenager’s friends further added that she wasn’t feeling well and left school early. Her friends confirmed to have since her before 11 am, the same day, and her family last communicated with her at around 9 am.

Anthony Lopez, Adriana’s brother said that one of Adriana’s best friends sent her a text shortly before 12:30 pm, and they reportedly had an odd conversation.

Speaking about the conversation, Lopez said that when Adriana's friend texted her asking if she was okay, the 15-year-old responded by saying that she wasn't. Following this, the friend asked Adriana Davidson what she meant by that, but the teen never responded to the question

The missing girl’s cell phone was later recovered at the school’s tennis court by a student on Friday, who handed it over to Adriana’s best friend. The cell phone was later given to the cops.

When Adriana went missing, police considered her disappearance to be odd and suspicious. However, after her body was found on Friday, they seemed to change their stance and said that at the current stage, there are "no indications of foul play." Authorities added that the Ann Arbor Police Department will take over the investigation as the scene where Adriana's body was found was within city limits.

Adriana Davidson’s heartbroken father John announced her death, and expressing his grief about it, he said that he wasn't sure what happens now. However, he did say that he was grateful for all the support and love he received from everyone.

The teenager’s family began looking for her when she did not return home on Friday. Their attempts were in vain after Adriana was found dead near the high school.

Adriana Davidson’s brother Anthony spoke in a video uploaded to Facebook regarding her death. He said that there were two detectives there who let the family know that they had found Adriana and that she had "passed on." Anthony added:

“My little sister is dead.”

Ann Arbor PD tweeted that an autopsy will be done to find out Adriana’s cause of death

Speaking to the media, Adriana's family said that investigators found surveillance footage that showed the teen returning to school after she had left early. However, the footage didn't show her entering the school building.

Anthony Lopez said that a student told Adriana's best friend that they saw the teen at a bus stop with a man. The man was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants and it didn't seem like the two knew each other, but added "who knows."

“A student told her best friend that they saw her at the bus stop with a man in a black sweatshirt & black pants & ‘they didn’t seem like they knew each other,’ but who knows.”

Meanwhile, the Ann Arbor Police Department took to Twitter to announce that they are investigating the teen's death.

Anthony Lopez mentioned that when the 15-year-old did not come home till the afternoon, he texted her, but received no replies. He noted that it was highly unlikely for his sister to not reply to texts.

Lopez described Adriana as being “super smart," and added:

“She was 7 years old with cardboard and scissors, building arms. She just has this unconditional love for animals, and she has her cat here and I know she misses them like we miss her, and… we just, we are thankful for everyone who is sharing.”

Adriana Davidson’s family believes there is foul play involved. Lopez mentioned that when he heard that his sister was missing, he knew that she didn’t just run away. He further believed that discovering her cell phone near the school’s tennis court was a “red flag.”

Police urged anyone with any information regarding Adriana’s disappearance and death to come forward and reach out to them.

