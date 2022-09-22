What happened to Mahsa Amini? Suspicious death of Kurdish woman sparks mass protests across Iran

On September 16, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, died after being detained by authorities in Tehran, Iran, for allegedly violating the nation's Hijab laws. Her death has provoked outrage across the country and has reportedly led to violent protests in multiple cities.

According to BBC, Mahsa Amini was visiting her family in Tehran when Iranian authorities arrested her on September 13. She was accused of failing to cover her hair, arms, and legs with loose clothing. She reportedly lost consciousness while under police custody.

On Friday, after three days in a coma, Mahsa Amini lost her life. Iranian authorities claim she faced no mistreatment and died of heart failure. However, many Iranian and Kurdish community members refuse to accept this account of events, partaking in mass protests that reportedly led to over 10 deaths.

Details of Mahsa Amini's death

According to Vox, Mahsa Amini, from Saqqez, was on a family visit to Tehran when she was arrested by the Iranian government's 'Guidance Patrol.' She was then transferred to the custody of the 'Morality Security Agency,' which specializes in Hijab related violations.

In the aftermath of the arrest, Tehran authorities released CCTV footage that depicted Amini collapsing at the moment of her detainment. She was supposed to be transferred to a detention center, where she would be 'educated' on Hijab laws, but was taken to a hospital in an unstable condition before this could happen.

According to the Guardian, in the hospital, officials reported:

"Resuscitation was performed on the patient, the heartbeat returned and the patient was admitted to the intensive care unit."

The statement continued:

"Unfortunately, after 48 hours on Friday, the patient suffered a cardiac arrest again, due to brain death. Despite the efforts of the medical team, they failed to revive her and the patient died."

Amini's family, however, claims that she was healthy and may have been the victim of police brutality.

The protests in the aftermath of Amini's death

In the wake of Amini's death, several feminist groups protested what they perceived to be the nation's rigid hijab laws. CNN reported that the initial protests began in Iran's Kurdistan province on September 17, following Amini's funeral.

The casualties are being recorded by Kurdish human rights groups Hengaw and Kurdistan Human Rights Network.

Eyewitnesses speaking to CNN have described their account of the violence, claiming that police officers are largely perpetrating it.

They said:

"Two young men were hit and beaten up by plainclothes police and anti-riot police, then dragged to the van in front of (the) subway entrance gate. A wounded girl lying on the sidewalk was taken by ambulance to the hospital, and five others arrested on the north side of Enghelab Square."

Iranian authorities have not yet confirmed any deaths.

