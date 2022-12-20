What happened to Heather Kelley? Officials suspect foul play as Michigan mom is reported missing

On Monday, December 19, 2022, officials announced they suspect foul play in the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a Michigan woman who went missing more than a week ago.

Heather Kelley, 35, was reported missing after she failed to return home to her kids on Saturday, December 10. Kelley reportedly called her children at 10.20 pm, saying she was heading home after leaving her house an hour earlier that night.

In a press conference on Monday, December 19, Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller said that Kelley was last seen on a surveillance video around 10 pm on Saturday, December 10, in the Comstock Township area after leaving her home. Fuller added that Kelley’s car was found abandoned the next day about three miles from the Comstock Township area.

Authorities have a person with information about Heather Kelley’s disappearance in custody

Mike KrafcikTV @Mkrafcik A Michigan State Police search helicopter circled over a wooded area near a Comstock Township neighborhood this afternoon. Authorities have been searching for 35 y.o. missing woman Heather Kelley. Her truck found was found abandoned nearby Sunday, according to family. @wwmtnews A Michigan State Police search helicopter circled over a wooded area near a Comstock Township neighborhood this afternoon. Authorities have been searching for 35 y.o. missing woman Heather Kelley. Her truck found was found abandoned nearby Sunday, according to family.@wwmtnews https://t.co/S61Nb7iihF

Heather Kelley, a mother of eight, reportedly left her home around 9 pm on December 10, then called her children at 10.20 pm to tell them she was heading home. Authorities are still trying to find the missing woman who was last spotted on camera outside a business in the Comstock Township area around 10 pm that night.

Nearly a week after she was reported missing, in a press conference, Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller said that they suspected foul play after finding Kelley's car abandoned on December 11 a few miles from where she was last captured on camera.

Officials, while providing an update on the case, said that they have a person with information about Kelley’s disappearance in custody. However, authorities did not say whether the unidentified person was a suspect in the case.

In a statement, Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller said:

"We believe that person has some information that can help us locate our missing person."

Fuller, who believes that Kelly is still alive, added that this was an active investigation and enlisted the help of the public in finding the missing woman.

"We have hope that she is still alive, which is why we continue to work [this as a] missing person case."

Nicholas Armold, Portage Director of Public Safety reiterated Fuller’s statement, saying:

"We're going to continue moving forward on the basis that we're going to find her, and as a decent human being, I'm hoping we find her healthy and happy and we can return her to her family."

AshPott @ashtraypotterb MISSING: KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN Heather Kelley has been missing since 12/10/22.She has 8 kids at home who miss their mom. Truck found but Heather was not. Has lion/rose tattoo R forearm, dream catcher L forearm. Also has tattoos on L thigh and R ankle. call 269-488-8911 MISSING: KALAMAZOO, MICHIGANHeather Kelley has been missing since 12/10/22.She has 8 kids at home who miss their mom. Truck found but Heather was not. Has lion/rose tattoo R forearm, dream catcher L forearm. Also has tattoos on L thigh and R ankle. call 269-488-8911 #missing 🚨MISSING: KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN🚨 Heather Kelley has been missing since 12/10/22.She has 8 kids at home who miss their mom. Truck found but Heather was not. Has lion/rose tattoo R forearm, dream catcher L forearm. Also has tattoos on L thigh and R ankle. call 269-488-8911 #missing https://t.co/XW6zo5bWXu

As per the missing woman poster, Heather Kelley is described as white, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with long blonde hair. The missing woman has tattoos of a lion and rose on one forearm and a dream catcher on the other.

Officials have asked people with information in connection with the Michigan mom's disappearance to call Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch.

