Erica Ann Johnson missing: Search for Florida mom continues as video shows woman boarding a Greyhound bus before disappearance

Detectives are in the search for a resident of Florida, Erica Ann Johnson, who was last seen boarding a Greyhound bus headed for Tampa. Reports from Cape Coral Law enforcement suggest that she hasn't been seen since Friday, July 8.

Erica Ann Johnson, 36, went missing on July 14, according to her family members. However, she was last captured on camera footage at a bus station, six days before the missing complaint was issued.

Erica Ann Johnson led a troublesome life before her disappearance

Police claimed that Johnson was traveling with her suitcase, travel pillow and a pet rabbit. She was last seen at the bus station on Southeast 47th Terrace, traveling to Tampa.

Additionally, police were also notified of the fact that Erica Ann Johnson was dealing with some troublesome situations in her life.

Rose @901Lulu Erica Ann Johnson was last seen boarding a bus on July 8th. It was a nonstop route headed for Tampa. She was never seen again. People don’t just disappear. Somebody knows where she is. #MissingPerson Erica Ann Johnson was last seen boarding a bus on July 8th. It was a nonstop route headed for Tampa. She was never seen again. People don’t just disappear. Somebody knows where she is. #MissingPerson https://t.co/DFclKiNO5o

According to Cape Police, Johnson's ex-husband said Erica allegedly missed an appointment to meet their children in June due to her work commitments, which was the first warning sign.

Security specialist Rich Kolko said this was her first red flag:

“That means she may have been going through some kind of stressful moment. So that elevates the concern for law enforcement. And her family members. And maybe possibly why they say she’s may be in some harms way.”

On the 5th of July, Johnson reported to work but claimed to be unwell, according to the officials. Around 4:30 p.m., she received a ride from a coworker to the Bell Tower stores bus stop in south Fort Myers.

Surveillance cameras detected her with luggage on July 8 at 5:21 a.m. and 5:37 a.m. at the Cape Coral bus terminal.

Kolko added:

“They know this woman uses this bus stop. She’s used it at least those two days. Where did that bus go? Did somebody see her get off the bus? Did someone see her get met by somebody when she got off the bus?”

A family member of Johnson's reported her missing six days later, and police were summoned at 621 Cape Coral Parkway East. Erica Ann Johnson was leasing a place, reports suggested.

Later, when police searched her home, they discovered everything but a missing pet rabbit. Someone reportedly saw Johnson enter the building a week earlier with black luggage, according to the investigators.

carrie 🌻 @xenodogz Hi all, please spread this info of my missing cousin from Cape Coral, FL. Her name is Erica Ann Johnson, missing since the 14th. She's an incredibly kind and humble woman with a special love for animals. If you have any information PLEASE contact the Cape Coral PD. Thank you. Hi all, please spread this info of my missing cousin from Cape Coral, FL. Her name is Erica Ann Johnson, missing since the 14th. She's an incredibly kind and humble woman with a special love for animals. If you have any information PLEASE contact the Cape Coral PD. Thank you. https://t.co/hidHY6cMWg

Following her disappearance, Erica’s mother stated that she and her family are shocked by the incident and are missing her.

Erica Johnson worked as a housekeeper at Best Western Plus Beach Resort in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, according to The Fort Myers Beach Observer.

Police reported to the Observer that there have been no indications of wrongdoing up to this point. According to authorities, Johnson lived her life differently; she carried no gadgets, and never had any vehicles or access to a bank account.

Erica Ann Johnson has brown hair, green eyes, and a height and weight of around 5 feet 8 inches and 130 pounds. She reportedly also darkened her hair on or before July 4.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far