Who was Funke Akindele's first husband? Marriages explored as Nollywood actress and JJC Skillz head for divorce

On Thursday, June 30, Nigerian singer-songwriter JJC Skillz (Abdulrasheed Bello) announced that he had separated from his estranged wife, actress Funke Akindele, the previous month. Bello took to his Instagram to share the news with his followers. He posted a solid black picture along with a lengthy caption.

JJC mentioned in the caption that it had been three months since he had moved out of their house. The singer added that he had tried fixing things, but "it is beyond repair now." Furthermore, the Nigerian artist revealed that Akindele had not agreed with to sit down with him and discuss the situation amicably.

He said:

"I'm making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other."

The couple will have to sort through the legal aspect of their divorce.

Funke Akindele was previously married to Adeola Kehinde

The 44-year-old I Need to Know star previously got married to Adeola Kehinde Oloyede in May 2012. The couple divorced a year later in July 2013. At the time, they reportedly cited the reason for their separation as "irreconcilable differences," as per Bellanaija.

The Africa Movie Academy Award winner later talked about her her first failed marriage in a 2021 interview with Chude Jideonwo on #WithChude. She said:

"I went into the (first) marriage, it didn't work out. And it ended in a very bad way, in social media, the noise was everywhere. I was actually filming and somebody called me and told me, I wanted to die!"

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz's relationship timeline

Four years after her first marriage, Funke Akindele married JJC Skillz in a London ceremony in May 2016. Akindele was rumored to be pregnant with her first child a year later. According to the Daily Post (Nigeria), Akindele welcomed twin sons with her now-estranged husband, JJC Skillz, in December 2018.

In 2017, Skillz talked to the Daily Post about what made him marry Akindele. He said:

"The kids were always seeing this beautiful woman around daddy, and she always makes him happy. They might be away and in different continents, but they are part of our daily activities. She is also very close to them, they met her digitally first. They didn't know she was an actress then, because in the UK, they hardly watch Nigerian movies, but they love her so much. They all love each other. It's a perfect blend. I remember my daughter telling me 'Dad make sure you marry her. She's a keeper.'"

Based on JJC Skillz's recent declaration on Instagram, it seems that Akindele and Skillz are on their way to proceed with the divorce after the Nigerian singer can come to amicable terms with the Nollywood actress.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far