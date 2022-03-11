What is Lupus? Symptoms explored as Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi emotionally reveals she has 5 more years to live

Kemi Afolabi recently revealed that she is suffering from an incurable disease called lupus. While speaking to Chude Jideonwo on March 11, the Nollywood actress disclosed that she has five years to live, as said by her doctor.

Kemi added that she has already lived one year after the doctor’s pronouncement and tearfully noted that she was unaware of how much time she had left. She quoted her doctor saying:

“Make sure you are with your loved ones. At least, you still have up to five years.”

Speaking about her sickness, she stated that she has lupus, which does not have a cure. She mentioned that an individual must take medication for the rest of their life.

Afolabi also said that she paid N1.2m for the treatment, although it did not work as she continued to cry in pain. The Punch previously reported that Kemi had prepared for her death after being diagnosed with an incurable disease. She even wrote her will and booked a space with a funeral ground after her diagnosis.

In brief about Kemi Afolabi’s disease

Lupus is a disease that occurs when the body’s immune system attacks the tissues and organs. The disease is common in Africans, African Americans, Hispanics, and Asian Americans.

Although it is common in women, it affects people of all ages and is mostly diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 45. It causes inflammation that affects different body systems like joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs.

The most common symptoms include fatigue, fever, joint pain, stiffness, and swelling. Another symptom is a butterfly-shaped rash on the face, covering the cheeks and bridge of the nose or rashes elsewhere in the body.

Symptoms also include skin lesions that appear or worsen with sun exposure, fingers and toes turning white or blue when exposed to cold or during stressful periods, shortness of breath, chest pain, dry eyes, headaches, confusion, memory loss, and hair loss.

The causes of this disease are still unknown and some potential reasons include exposure to the sun, infection, blood pressure medications, anti-seizure medications, and antibiotics.

People with lupus are vulnerable to infection and it also increases the risk of cancer. It also leads to bone tissue death, pregnancy complications, and the risk of high blood pressure during pregnancy and preterm birth.

Everything known about Kemi Afolabi

Kemi Afolabi is well-known for her appearances in several Yoruba movies. Born on April 28, 1978, she attended Tunwase Nursery & Primary School and holds a law degree from the University of Lagos.

She made her debut as an actress in the movie Alagba. She then took a break from acting in 2008 and returned in 2013 as a scriptwriter and producer.

The 43-year-old won Best Yoruba Actress of the Year at the City People Awards and the Most Prominent Actress at the Odua Image Awards in 2016. She is married to an engineer and building contractor, Wale Adesipe, and they have a daughter, Darasimi.

