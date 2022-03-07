Who is Dr. Jarrett Schanzer on The Courtship? Aesthetic doctor was in a plane crash at age 9

Dr. Jarrett Schanzer is set to appear on NBC’s new dating show The Courtship, premiering on March 6 at 8.00 pm EST. The show is set to feature 16 suitors who are trying their best to impress Nicole Remy. The eligible bachelors belong to different professions, and fans are excited to see which suitor will manage to win Nicole’s heart.

The Courtship will feature Nicole Remy in extravagant attire, trying to find the love of her life among 16 suitors. Nicole is an ordinary girl who is tired of finding a suitable groom through modern-world dating. She has instead opted for the Regency-era style of finding a suitable partner in England’s countryside.

Everything you need to know about Dr. Jarrett Schanzer on The Courtship

Residing in Miami, Florida, Dr. Jarrett Schanzer is a passionate aesthetic doctor. Jarrett initially wanted to be an actor. However, he experienced a horrific plane crash at the age of nine that revamped his perspective.

From that time on, he decided to help people live the way they wanted to. After years of commitment to medicine, Jarrett became a doctor who helped people gain a healthy sleep cycle and also made his patients look much younger.

He soon became South Florida’s prominent master injector of Botox, fillers, and other trendy aesthetic procedures.

He is active on social media and keeps followers engaged with humorous Instagram reels. He also has a separate page named Doctor Schanzer dedicated to his aesthetics business. Jarrett has done a great job in helping people transform certain unflattering features through facial rejuvenation.

Apart from fillers and threads, the 35-year-old The Courtship suitor is also passionate about mental health, life coaching, fitness, and nutrition. He also uses social media to educate people about the importance of living a happy life.

Jarrett also loves to perform several outdoor activities like rollerblading and snowboarding. He is also fluent in Spanish and is ambidextrous. His energy and wit could definitely attract Nicole on The Courtship.

Edited by Siddharth Satish