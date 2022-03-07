Who is Peter Saffa on The Courtship? Youngest suitor loves playing Fortnight 

The Courtship, NBC’s upcoming show will present a new dating concept that will be filmed in a castle situated in England’s countryside. Among the 16 suitors on the show, 23-year-old Peter Saffa is the youngest.

The social media manager is both fun-loving and ambitious. He vlogs the highlight of his everyday life and shares it on his YouTube channel titled Savage School.

Meet Peter Saffa on The Courtship

The youngster shared the news on his channel when he got selected for the show. Peter is a big-time gym freak and is highly invested in body-building and a healthy lifestyle. His fitness-inspired life has also fuelled him to start his own fitness clothing line.

The Defiance native loves to travel and keeps sharing his love for visiting various scenic places on his Instagram. By nature, Peter is not a fan of modern-world dating norms and is more of an old-school romantic. When it comes to dates, he believes an intimate candlelight dinner paired with red wine can never go wrong.

In his free time, the muscular boy turns into a Fortnight addict or works out intensely. It will be interesting to see if he can manage to woo Nicole with his old-school dating techniques.

More about The Courtship

The show is written and directed by Rick Edwards, who will also step into the shoes of the host for the upcoming series and will guide and advise the suitors.

Premiering on March 6, the show will feature an ordinary girl, Nicole Remy, stepping into the shoes of a princess.

The show’s concept includes 16 suitors who will perform various tasks to impress Nicole, her family and best friend. If she finds love in any of the suitors, she will marry him. All 16 suitors appearing on the show have unique personalities and belong to different backgrounds. It will be exciting to see what every suitor will do to impress the princess.

Viewers can watch the upcoming series on Peacock a day after the episodes release on NBC.

