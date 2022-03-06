Who is Tessa Cleary? 'The Courtship' lead Nicole Remy's best friend is reportedly a successful social media sleuth

The Courtship is set to release on NBC on March 6 at 8:00 p.m. EST. With an exciting mix of two popular shows, Bridgerton and The Bachelor, the show is set to feature the fairytale groom-finding journey of Nicole Remy in the Regency-era style. Of course, such situations demand the necessary attention of best friends. Tessa Cleary is the Seattle girl’s confidante throughout the series.

Based on the jaw-dropping elite backdrop of a castle nestled in the countryside of England, Nicole will find her soul mate among 16 suitors with the help of her family and best friend. The suitors will have to try their best to woo Nicole and her loved ones to marry her.

Meet Nicole’s best friend Tessa Cleary from 'The Courtship'

Tessa Cleary is the perfect best friend that Nicole needs to make the most important decision of her life. An architectural associate by profession, Clear takes on the role of an ace stalker for her best friend. The 25-year-old can track down past relationships, family, hobbies, and a lot more to provide Nicole with updated information about the guys she likes.

Tess is a great character as she speaks her mind. She appreciates the silver-lining of every situation and wants the best for her best friend.

The architectural associate at Evolution Architecture is very close to her parents and brother. Born and brought up in the Federal Way, Washington completed her master's in architectural design from Washington State University.

She always loves to be on the run, looking out for architectural beauty in Greece, Rome, and Barcelona. The Washington girl actively advocates for black community rights and stands up for their suffering.

Although Tessa loves to travel and spend time with her family and friends, a movie night with a glass of wine always works as therapy.

Being Nicole’s best friend, Tessa wants a groom for her on The Courtship. The show will feature her as one of the most integral makers for the Seattle princess. She wants a smart and independent man, just like her best friend. She would also look at humorous men, have great communication skills, and are highly intelligent in The Courtship.

