What happened to Lilliana Nardini? Father arrested as missing Michigan girl is found safe

A missing 4-year-old Michigan girl named Lilliana Nardini has been found safe after she was allegedly taken by her non-custodial dad. The man has been identified as Erik Nardini (46). It was informed that Lilliana Nardini was last seen at a Burger King food joint at 3100 Gratiot Avenue, Marysville, at around 10.30 pm on January 9, 2023.

According to authorities, a court order was served to Erik to turn his daughter over to her mother. Erik was eventually arrested and Lilliana Nardini was found safe in Ohio. As per the authorities, the car in which they were traveling was spotted on I-75 just north of Toledo at around 3.45 pm on Tuesday.

As far as Erik, no information has been released.

Erik told Lilliana Nardini's mom she would never see her daughter again

Lilliana Nardini, a 4-year-old, went missing and was believed to be with her estranged father Erik Nardini. Authorities issued an endangered missing alert for the child on Tuesday. Police originally believed that the father-daughter duo was traveling in a charcoal gray 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck. It had a Michigan license plate CSP838.

After further investigation, they started looking for another vehicle, a silver 2003 Ford Taurus with a Michigan license plate EKT-6624. According to authorities, the vehicle was last seen near the I-75 southbound near 280.

Investigators discovered that Erik had received a court order stating he had to turn Lilliana in to her mother. In response to that order, the 46-year-old spoke to Lilliana’s mother and said that she would never see the 4-year-old again. In a press release, police stated:

“It is believed that Lilliana will be with her father, and they are currently on the run.”

Before locating them, police requested the public not to approach them, and instead asked them to call 911.

Lilliana’s father was arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol

The Port Huron Police Department posted on Facebook that Lilliana Nardini has finally been found safe in Ohio. The statement read:

“We wanted to let everyone know that Lilliana has been located, she is safe, and members of the Port Huron Police Department Major Crimes Unit are on their way to bring her back. Thank you to everyone that shared the posts and sent in all the tips. We will release more information as it becomes available.”

Police recovered the little girl, and the estranged father was taken into custody at around 9 pm by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Police initially released a description of the 4-year-old. She is 3 ft tall and weighs around 30 pounds. She is Caucasian and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police had also originally urged the public to reach out to them in case they discovered anything about the girl or her father.

Fortunately, authorities found the missing Michigan girl safe and have mentioned that they will reveal more details after further investigation.

