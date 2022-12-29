What happened to Dr. Bolek Payan? Missing Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond

Missing Michigan physician Bolek Payan was found dead in an icy pond on Tuesday, December 27, around 12.30 pm. He went missing last week, and authorities found his body in Jackson County. He was last seen leaving his house on December 22, 2022.

Blackman-Leoni Public Safety (BLDPS) confirmed that the physician's body was found.

"After not locating anything on land, holes were cut in the ice of a pond on the property yesterday and divers located Dr. Payan's body under the ice today."

An extensive search was carried out to find the Michigan physician. Police believe that due to the harsh temperature and the fact that he was in the water, there is a possibility that he was deceased before being reported missing. They have also mentioned that an autopsy will be conducted along with a toxicology test.

The remains of missing Dr Bolek Payan were found in a frozen pond near his home

Dr. Bolek Payan was a physician working at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. He was last seen leaving the hospital on Thursday, as confirmed by the Blackman-Leoni Public Safety Department.

The physician’s home surveillance camera system captured him leaving his Leoni Township house on December 22, 2022. Police mentioned that the system was password-protected. According to the authorities, Payan had left his house on foot. The police mentioned that K-9 dogs had also been involved in looking for him.

“The property had been checked with K-9 dogs, drones, and on foot.”

They further stated:

“Detectives believe Dr Bolek Payan would have been deceased prior to when he was reported missing, due to the weather conditions on the day that he left his residence and the fact that he was in the water.”

An autopsy as well as toxicology tests are yet to be conducted by the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office. The BLPDS expressed gratitude to all neighbors and other search parties who assisted in the search for the missing Michigan physician.

Police recovered the physician’s car at his Leoni Township home and also discovered that Bolek Payan had made no contact with his family, friends, or employer.

The family of the deceased physician mentions that Payan’s disappearance was very out of character for him

According to close friends and family of the doctor, they were supposed to spend the holidays with Payan in Jackson County. Family and friends of the Michigan physician also mentioned that the disappearance of the doctor was quite unlikely and expressed concerns for his safety.

Nicole Keiser, a family friend of Payan, told WILX-TV that the physician had left his dogs with her and was expected to pick them up the same night. According to Keiser, it was “uncharacteristic” of Payan to drive off without getting the dogs from her place.

Netizens have expressed condolences on several social media platforms, including Twitter, for the sad demise of the physician.

Another user tweeted,

“Sadly the holidays affect people in different ways. Prayers for his family & friends.”

A user named Sara Krueger wrote,

“A) who takes their own life by jumping in a frozen pond?… if that is what happened. B) If they had to cut holes, he would have also had to have cut a hole for himself… None of those things make sense in my head.”

Bolek Payan graduated from the Midwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2017. According to his bio on Henry Ford Health’s website, his specialty was psychiatry.

The case is currently under investigation, and police are waiting for the autopsy and toxicology reports to proceed further.

