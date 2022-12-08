Anne Heche autopsy report delves deeper into circumstances surrounding the actress' untimely death

Anne Heche’s sudden demise on August 5 earlier this year following an accident was a huge loss for the entertainment industry. However, new details have been surfacing with regard to the circumstances that led to her death.

According to the final autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Heche was under the influence of cocaine and cannabis, except for drugs. The test results proved the use of benzoylecgonine and cannabinoids, which she used a long time before the accident.

Michael Fox @Michael31396055 When doing drugs don't drive? She was on cocaine, cannabinoids, benzodiazepines and fentanyl. Anne Heche autopsy When doing drugs don't drive? She was on cocaine, cannabinoids, benzodiazepines and fentanyl. Anne Heche autopsy

Heche tested positive for fentanyl, which was prescribed to her after being taken to the hospital to reduce the pain. The report mentioned that she died from injuries caused by burns. Additionally, it was disclosed that she faced trouble breathing as she was trapped in the vehicle for around half an hour until she was rescued.

Anne Heche had slammed two more vehicles before finally crashing into a house

Anne Heche’s car crashed into a house on August 5, 2022, leading to a fire in the whole building, however, she had slammed two more vehicles the same day before meeting with the final accident.

When rescuers arrived at the accident spot, it took more than an hour to put out the fire and by then, Heche had already suffered severe injuries.

Anne Heche met with an accident on August 5 and was declared legally dead on August 11 (Image via Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images)

After being rescued, Heche was immediately taken by paramedics on a stretcher and hospitalized at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. She was later transferred to Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital. Her representative disclosed a few days later that she was in a coma.

The actor, who had fewer chances of survival, was put on life support and eventually announced brain dead on August 11. She was taken off life support after three days, with the process of organ donation starting the same day.

Law enforcement authorities claimed at the time that she was under the influence of cocaine and fentanyl. The claims have now proved to be false following the final autopsy report that was released recently.

Anne Heche played several notable roles in films, television, and theater

Anne Heche started her career with the NBC soap opera Another World and afterwards, began appearing in films like Walking and Talking, Donnie Brasco, Volcano, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Days, Seven Nights, and more.

She did not play any major role between 1999 and 2001. The actor later gained recognition for her appearances in films including Cedar Rapids and My Friend Dahmer, alongside drama series like Men in Trees and Hung, and also participated in Dancing with the Stars.

Heche had previously disclosed that she had to battle some mental health problems that resulted from childhood abuse. In her memoir Call Me Anne, the actor revealed that she underwent various therapies after entering the world of film and television.

In an interview with ABC News in 2001, she said that the problems she had to undergo during her childhood and in her relationships increased her addiction to drinking, smoking, and drugs.

