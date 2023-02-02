“They murdered my son”: Family demands justice over shooting death of double amputee Anthony Lowe Jr.

Yet another case of alleged police brutality took place in Huntington Park, California, where 36-year-old Anthony Lowe Jr. was fatally shot by cops. Anthony was a double amputee who lost both of his legs after an earlier attack by Texas police.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of police brutality and death. Reader discretion is advised.

A video capturing the 36-year-old holding a knife and trying to get away from the cops has surfaced online. Activists were outraged and demanded justice after Anthony Lowe Jr. was killed in the shooting.

Anthony's family is also in shock about his death and his mother, Dorothy Lowe, said:

“They murdered my son in a wheelchair with no legs."

Meanwhile, Anthony’s cousin Ellakenyada Gorum wondered how the cops were “getting away from killing African-American people.”

According to the police officers, they tried to deploy tasers to subdue Anthony but were unsuccessful in doing so. He allegedly threatened them with what appeared to be a butcher knife. That was when the shooting took place. The LA County Sheriff’s Department is reportedly investigating the case.

African-American double amputee Anthony Lowe Jr. shot dead by cops on Thursday

A police-involved shootout took place on Thursday that killed a double amputee, Anthony Lowe Jr. Video footage captured by a bystander has unearthed the confrontation between Anthony and the cops. The officers were reportedly responding at around 3:45 when they got a call about a man getting stabbed by another man in a wheelchair.

According to the police statement, when they arrived at the scene, police officers noticed Anthony Lowe Jr. in a wheelchair holding a 12-inch butcher knife. Meanwhile, video footage showed Lowe trying to flee without his wheelchair. Although the video doesn't capture Lowe being shot by the police, it was confirmed by several publications that he was shot at.

The police department said that the officers tried to deploy the taser on him almost twice but failed. They added that the 36-year-old threatened them with a knife, which allegedly prompted the police to open fire on him.

Anthony Lowe Jr.’s family, however, believes that he was not a threat since he was in a wheelchair. Dorothy Lowe said that she didn't believe her son was a threat and all she wanted was to get justice for her son.

Anthony's cousin also added:

“You guys knew your lives wasn’t in danger. He’s running on his limbs. How cold-hearted could they be?”

The victim’s family and friends wanted answers as they claimed to have not heard much about the investigation from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A nearby business has handed over surveillance footage of the entire incident, but the police are yet to share it with the public or even Anthony's family. The presence of a dashcam or bodycam during the shooting has not been confirmed.

Anthony Lowe Jr.’s sister Yatoya Toy said:

“He got a strong family that loves him, so we want justice for our whole family.”

His aunt addressed the incident and asked the police to be realistic as she wondered what Anthony could have done while he was in a wheelchair.

A press conference was organized by Anthony’s family and the Coalition for Community Control Over the Police. In the press conference, Anthony's cousin said that the police refuse to give the family the details they need to know to understand what really happened to him.

Gorum added that Anthony wasn't homeless and that he was loved. He said that it was "really sad" that the police are getting away with killing African Americans. Gorum reiterated that Anthony was in a wheelchair and added:

“What more could he do? What more could he do?”

Anthony's mother said that her son was a "good person"

Cliff Smith, an organizer with the Coalition for Community Control Over the Police, spoke at a press conference and said that Anthony was executed brutally by the police.

He called the attack by the Huntington Park police "vicious and cowardly." Smith added that Anthony’s family and the community advocates do not have much faith in the investigation carried out by the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

Anthony's Yatoya mentioned an altercation that the former had with Texas cops which led to his legs being amputated. She added that the family had a lot of questions about that incident too.

A spokesperson for Anthony Lowe Jr.’s family mentioned that he was experiencing some mental health issues when the tragic shooting took place on Thursday. Family members described Anthony Lowe Jr. as being the “favorite” of his cousins, nephews, and nieces.

His mother, Dorothy, also described him as a good person. His family said that they were all worried about the video footage going viral and leading to protests. Dorothy said that she didn't want the city to be torn down.

Upon being asked why the officers needed to shoot, Lt. Hugo Reynaga said:

“He [Anthony Lowe Jr.] tried to run away, and every time he turned around and did the motion like he was gonna throw the knife at him, they tased him. They were trying to give this guy the less-lethal taser shock. And because it was ineffective, they had to go to something that was more effective.”

The case is being investigated by the LA County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide unit. According to authorities, Huntington Park cops usually do not wear body cameras. Hence, there is a high chance that there will be no body cam footage.

