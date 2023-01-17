"A remarkably clever move": Criminologist explains how Bryan Kohberger's knife sheath might be used to prove his innocence

Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old suspect in the Idaho massacre, was arrested after his DNA was obtained from inside a leather knife sheath. However, according to a criminology expert, leaving the knife sheath behind at the crime scene could prove to be a “clever move” by Kohberger.

David Wilson, a Professor Emeritus of Criminology, disagreed with This Morning host Phillip Schofield, who believed that it was a “clumsy move” on Kohberger’s end that he left the sheath back at the house.

Wilson interrupted the host and added that it could have been “a remarkably clever move.” The criminologist further added,

“Because one of the things that have struck me about the person that’s been arrested and accused of this is he is intelligent and high-functioning. Would a highly-skilled, intelligent student who is teaching criminology, a Ph.D. student, have made such a basic error?”

The Ph.D. student was arrested for allegedly killing four Idaho University students—Kaylee (21), Madison (21), Ethan (20), and Xana (20). The tragic incident took place on November 13, 2022, when the four students were brutally stabbed by the alleged suspect, Bryan Kohberger.

Criminologist opined that Kohberger might be too smart to make such a basic mistake and leave the knife sheath behind

Well-known criminologist and founding director of the Center for Applied Criminology at Birmingham City University, David Wilson, appeared on the ITV chat show This Morning. The host, Phillip Schofield, mentioned that leaving the knife sheath behind could be a “clumsy move” on Bryan’s end since DNA found on the sheath led to his arrest. But Wilson disagreed.

The Daily Mail reported that, according to Wilson, Kohberger was too smart to make such a basic error. Hence, he believed that it was possibly a “clever move” on Kohberger’s end. The Birmingham City University professor stated that the move could be part of an intricate plan to prevent him from getting convicted of the alleged murders. Wilson, however, did not reveal the reason behind his belief.

The news outlet also reported speculation that Bryan could use the knife sheath as misleading evidence to benefit from double jeopardy laws. These laws will keep a suspect from being charged with the same crime more than once. According to investigators, they first tried to match the DNA found on the sheath with Bryan’s father, which eventually led to the Ph.D. student.

Criminologist David Wilson reportedly mentioned that Kohberger’s lawyers might argue, saying that the DNA was transferred on the knife cover.

He spoke to host Phillip Schofield and said,

“I could have your DNA. Your DNA is on me. I could go wherever I wanted to go in the next hour and your DNA would be where I go to. So, the defense is clearly going to present issues that will suggest that Kohberger is innocent.”

According to Wilson, if the court determines the argument as valid, Bryan will likely not be indicted again.

Chief Public Defender for Monroe County, Jason LaBar, described the DNA evidence on the knife sheath as “touch or transfer DNA”

The 28-year-old Ph.D. student’s phone was found to have pinged near the area of the house where the students were brutally killed. David Wilson gave a logical explanation for that as well. He continued,

“Moscow isn’t so far away from Washington State University, so it would be natural that there would be some of those towers that might ping. There will be a defense.”

Authorities noted that Washington State University, where Bryan studied, and the house in Moscow where the murders happened are around eight miles apart.

FoxtrotLimaLima @annyFLLx2 @Maxbps825 current public defender Jason LaBar, the top Monroe County public defender, said per CNN that Kohberger is “very eager to be exonerated.“ @Maxbps825 current public defender Jason LaBar, the top Monroe County public defender, said per CNN that Kohberger is “very eager to be exonerated.“

According to a news podcast called Law & Crime Sidebar, Jason LaBar, the Chief Public Defender for Monroe County, stated that the evidence obtained was quite unclear. LaBar, who represented Bryan to get him extradited to Idaho, also described the shred of DNA evidence as “touch or transfer DNA.” He said,

“...Which would mean that it could remain on that sheath for an indefinite period of time, if undisturbed. That’s one way of attacking that type of evidence that doesn’t put him at the scene of the crime the night out, just that he merely touched that sheath at some point in time.”

Responding to the fact that Bryan’s phone pinged near the house, Jason LaBar said,

“If it was GPS location coordinates, you’re talking down to a meter as to where Bryan Kohberger was at the time of these crimes. Whereas a cell phone tower ping is that you’re within a radius of that tower of up to 20 miles.”

He further added,

“Obviously, Mr. Kohberger lived within ten miles of the University of Idaho where these crimes were committed. So certainly, he could ping at any moment in time near the actual crime.”

LaBar also mentioned that Bryan was quite calm during their discussions before his extradition from Pennsylvania to Moscow, Idaho. Bryan Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder after being connected to the fatal stabbings of four Idaho University students. Authorities are yet to disclose the motive behind the alleged murders of the students.

