"Truly a low point in our society": Anthony Lowe Jr video sparks outrage as cops shoot man with no legs

A graphic video of Anthony Lowe Jr., a double amputee getting fatally shot by the Huntington Beach, California police has found its way online. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon. Internet users were horrified by the occurrence and slammed the cops for their actions.

In the confrontation video that has been circulating across social media, Anthony Lower Jr., who used a wheelchair, could be seen holding a knife and scrambling away from several police officers who appeared to be pointing weapons towards him. Shortly after, he was fatally shot by the copy multiple times.

The Huntington Park Police Department revealed that their officers responded to a call on Thursday afternoon, when they were told that he had been stabbed by a man in a wheelchair. Once the police arrived at the scene, they confronted Anthony Lowe Jr. Officers stated that they initially tried to tase him, however, they were unable to stop him from threatening them with a knife. This resulted in them firing at him.

After firing at Lowe Jr., they placed him in handcuffs. However, he died at the scene.

Netizens react to the shooting of Anthony Lowe Jr.

Internet users were enraged after learning about Anthony Lowe Jr.’s death. Many were disgusted that the officers shot at a person who was a double amputee. Netizens demanded an improvement in police reforms in the wake of the recent police brutality cases looming nationwide. A few comments online read:

Anthony Lowe Jr.’s death comes just three weeks after the brutal assault of Tyre Nichols, who was beaten to death by multiple police officers.

What has happened to the police officers involved in the death?

Lieutenant Hugo Reynaga from the LA County Sheriff’s Office said that the officers involved in the death of Lowe Jr. have been placed on administrative leave “for a few days.” No official disciplinary action seems to have been taken.

The LA County Sheriff’s Office, Huntington Park Police Department and the Homicide Bureau of the LA County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the incident.

In the wake of Lowe Jr.’s death, his mother Dorothy Lowe said in a press statement on Sunday:

“They murdered my son, in a wheelchair with no legs. They do need to do something about it… This situation is worse than George Floyd. When these videos go out, it’s going to be all bad.”

Cliff Smith, an activist with the Coalition for Community Control Over the Police, urged George Gascón, LA County’s District Attorney to prosecute the officers involved. In a press conference, he also said- “we want specific justice.”

Who was Anthony Lowe Jr.?

Anthony Lowe Jr. was 36 years old at the time of his passing. He was also the father of two teenagers and lived in South Los Angeles. The mother of one of his children, Ebonique Simon, described him as a “loving, caring father.” She also revealed that he dealt with “a lot of depression” once he lost his legs.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Yatoya Toy revealed that his brother’s legs were amputated last year after an altercation with the police in Texas. Exact details about the same were not made public.

