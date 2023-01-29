What did Jason Whitlock say about Tyre Nichols? Journalist's black woman rant sparks online backlash 

On Friday, officials released Tyre Nichols’ bodycam footage showing his fatal confrontation with Memphis police officers following a traffic stop incident earlier this month.

In the video, Nichols can be seen being tossed to the pavement before being punched and pepper-sprayed by the officers.

Shortly after the footage circulated online, journalist Jason Whitlock appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight and claimed that the officers charged over the death of Nichols as they were led by a police chief who is a “single Black woman.”

Speaking about the incident, Whitlock acknowledged that there was a racial element to the situation and said that it appeared to him as “gang violence”:

“There is a racial element. And this is a story about young Black men and their inability to treat each other in a humane way. Everybody involved in this on the street level was either 24 to 32 years old. Everybody. It was a group of young Black men, five-on-one. Looked like gang violence to me.”

He went on to claim that the actions of the officers were a result of Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis’s supervision:

“It looked like what young Black men do when they’re supervised by a single Black woman.”

The journalist went on to argue that the chaos and violence in the police department is a result of the force being run by “Black woman” or “single mothers”:

“And that’s what they got going on in the Memphis Police Department. They’ve elected some, or put some Black woman in charge of the police force, and we are getting the same kind of chaos and disunity and violence that we see in a lot of these cities run by single mothers.”

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Jason Whitlock is a clown for speaking on tyre Nichols 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Jason Whitlock is a clown for speaking on tyre Nichols 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/iM4cCQRe3w

Jason Whitlock continued to argue that suspects resist the police because they never face male authorities in their homes, which results in deaths caused by police brutality:

“If we want to discuss the breakdown of family that leads to disrespect for authority that causes you to resist the police and run from the police and not comply with the police, because you resist authority at all times, because there was no male authority in your home, let’s have that discussion.”

Whitlock’s comments sparked major backlash on social media, with many calling out the reporter for his controversial opinion on Tyre Nichols’ death.

Netizens react to Jason Whitlock’s remarks on Tyre Nichols video

Jason Whitlock’s slammed for remarks on Tyre Nichols bodycam footage (Image via Mike Sington/Twitter)

On January 10, Tyre Nichols died after spending three days in the hospital following an encounter with Memphis Police. He was reportedly tased, beaten up and pepper-sprayed after a traffic stop due to alleged reckless driving.

More recently, officials released a harrowing video documenting Nichols’ brutal encounter with the police. In response to the video, journalist Jason Whitlock claimed that the officers accused of assaulting Nichols acted that way as they were supervised by a “Black single woman” aka Police Chief Cerelyn Davis.

Whitlock’s comments sparked major outrage online, and many took to Twitter to slam the reporter for his remarks:

....... @PrinceHAK33M Lol @ Jason Whitlock blaming police brutality on single moms. Huh???? Lol @ Jason Whitlock blaming police brutality on single moms. Huh????

President Kamala’s Hand (Again) @myronjclifton



The chief in Memphis is a single Black woman and Jason Whitlock said it is her fault, just like the problems in cities.. because of single Black women.



He should be deplatformed.

#TyreNichols Jason Whitlock, on Fox News, blamed the murder of Tyre Nichols on single Black women.The chief in Memphis is a single Black woman and Jason Whitlock said it is her fault, just like the problems in cities.. because of single Black women.He should be deplatformed. Jason Whitlock, on Fox News, blamed the murder of Tyre Nichols on single Black women.The chief in Memphis is a single Black woman and Jason Whitlock said it is her fault, just like the problems in cities.. because of single Black women.He should be deplatformed.#TyreNichols

Spicy Nurse 🌶🔥🌶🔥:IdontargueIblock! @nightnurse38 #JasonWhitlock has united black folks and white folks on twitter for his dumb comments. What he said out loud was exactly how a lot of the GOP and Fox news watcher's feel. It's really sick. He has a momma complex. As a single mom I am offended. #JasonWhitlock has united black folks and white folks on twitter for his dumb comments. What he said out loud was exactly how a lot of the GOP and Fox news watcher's feel. It's really sick. He has a momma complex. As a single mom I am offended.

Wajahat Ali @WajahatAli Didn't even have to check to know why Jason Whitlock was trending. Could already guess it.



Annnnnd yup! Didn't even have to check to know why Jason Whitlock was trending. Could already guess it.Annnnnd yup!

Nischelle Turner @nischelleturner Jason Whitlock has been garbage and anyone who wanted to give him any type of benefit of doubt…bless you. But best believe, the network and Tucker Carlson knew EXACTLY what they were gonna get when they asked him to be a guest. Classless Trash all the way around. Jason Whitlock has been garbage and anyone who wanted to give him any type of benefit of doubt…bless you. But best believe, the network and Tucker Carlson knew EXACTLY what they were gonna get when they asked him to be a guest. Classless Trash all the way around.

deray @deray Jason Whitlock is going to hell, btw. Jason Whitlock is going to hell, btw.

Hi I’m Solomon @solomonmissouri Before the sun dawns on a new day i would have @WhitlockJason to know he is pathetic… And while there have been many pathetic people before him… there have never been pathetic people quite like him Before the sun dawns on a new day i would have @WhitlockJason to know he is pathetic… And while there have been many pathetic people before him… there have never been pathetic people quite like him

Ritchie Torres @RitchieTorres Jason Whitlock compares the female-led police departments to fatherless homes, where single mothers are to blame for “the chaos, disunity, and violence that we see in a lot of cities….”



The misogyny here is so shocking as to leave you speechless. Jason Whitlock compares the female-led police departments to fatherless homes, where single mothers are to blame for “the chaos, disunity, and violence that we see in a lot of cities….”The misogyny here is so shocking as to leave you speechless.

Bishop Talbert Swan @TalbertSwan Rogue police departments led by white men, have terrorized Black communities, abused, brutalized, lynched, and murdered, innocent Black people across this nation, but bootlickers like Jason Whitlock are busy blaming Black women. Rogue police departments led by white men, have terrorized Black communities, abused, brutalized, lynched, and murdered, innocent Black people across this nation, but bootlickers like Jason Whitlock are busy blaming Black women.

Ralph Amsden @ralphamsden Reminder to anyone reading anything Jason Whitlock has to say on how a home should be structured and kids should be raised that he is 55 with no kids and never been married.



He isn't speaking from experience. Reminder to anyone reading anything Jason Whitlock has to say on how a home should be structured and kids should be raised that he is 55 with no kids and never been married.He isn't speaking from experience.

Following Whitlock’s comments on Tyre Nichols’ death, Mediaite's Michael Luciano refuted his statement, clarifying that Chief Cerelyn Davis is married to a retired law enforcement officer and has one daughter:

“Aside from the wrongness of blaming Nichols’ death on the police chief’s status as a 'single Black woman,' Chief Cerelyn Davis is actually married to a retired law enforcement officer and has one daughter, according to her bio on the Memphis Police Department website.”

However, host Tucker Carlson complimented Whitlock for his different take on the situation and said he “appreciated” his opinion.

Poll : 0 votes