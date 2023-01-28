''Even Jennifer Coolidge couldn't save this mess'': Twitter disappointed with Shotgun Wedding

Shotgun Wedding, the latest romantic comedy flick from Prime Video, is receiving negative reviews from netizens despite featuring multiple popular actors in its cast list.

Directed by Jason Moore, the movie stars Latin music superstar-actor Jennifer Lopez, Safe Haven fame Josh Duhamel, and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Jennifer Coolidge.

franz hernandez @franzhernandez Even Jennifer Coolidge couldn't save this mess. Do yourself a favor and DON'T watch shotgun wedding. Its the corniest, worst film I've seen in a while, that's saying a lot because I'm pretty easy to please.

Despite featuring such a popular ensemble cast, the movie could not manage to use it to its full potential, disappointing viewers who have taken to Twitter to criticize the production.

According to many, neither Lopez nor Coolidge managed to redeem the poorly written script, leading to mass disappointment over the movie.

"Watching Shotgun Wedding because of Jennifer Coolidge": Twitterati react to the recent J-Lo starrer

Bringing Jennifer Lopez back to the romantic comedy genre as the protagonist, Shotgun Wedding follows a hilarious yet violent destination wedding when it gets gate-crashed by some high-end criminals. Despite the plot twist, the movie has not managed to garner good responses from fans.

There has been a lot of criticism around the casting too, with people pointing out the 11 year age gap between Jennifer Coolidge and Josh Duhamel, where the former plays the mother of the latter.

While fans who watched Shotgun Wedding criticized the script and the movie overall, most seemed to be united in their opinion that it was Jennifer Coolidge who made sitting through the movie bearable. After her epic role in The White Lotus, the actress really seems to be gathering her much-deserved critical and mass acclaim.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions to the recent J-Lo starrer Prime Video movie:

𝘊𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘰 🔮✨ @justcaritoo We all know we'll be watching Shotgun Wedding because of Jennifer Coolidge

ramona flowers @lust4luvvv jennifer coolidge in shotgun wedding was great i love her bad

hayley @HayleyLeier in Shotgun Wedding Jennifer Coolidge plays Josh Duhamels mom. He is 50 and she is 61.

Ashleigh @popcorn_cliches Okay but why is Shotgun Wedding trying to tell me that Jennifer Coolidge is Josh Duhamel's mother when there's only an 11 year age gap?

CJ Amado 🇵🇭 @cjamado23 Funny how both recent Western movies of Shotgun Wedding (Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Coolidge) and Plane (Gerald Butler) portray the Philippines Islands as land of bandits. What's with the trend?

Zindelo's Exposed Asscheeks @GRYMMFFXIV is it bad i wanna watch shotgun wedding just for jennifer coolidge

Sod O'Mite, PhD ᱬ @DamianRuff idk Jennifer Coolidge was in Shotgun Wedding now i'm tempted to watch

Ian Sandwell @ian_sandwell Shotgun Wedding is proof that no matter the quality of the movie or the script, Jennifer Coolidge can make any line funny. But she obviously always deserves better.

What is the Prime Video action rom-com movie Shotgun Wedding all about?

Shotgun Wedding premiered on Amazon Prime Video during the holiday season, i.e. on December 28, 2022. The official synopsis of the movie reads as follows:

“In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage."

It continues:

“’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first.”

The movie stars Jennifer Lopez in the lead role as Darcy, the bride-to-be who is gearing up for her wedding just after getting cold feet. She is joined by Josh Duhamel, who plays the role of Tom, Darcy's fiance. Sônia Braga plays the role of Renata and Jennifer Coolidge, who is definitely the main attraction of the movie, stars as Carol, Tom's mother.

Coolidge is an Emmy Award winner who has cemented her name in pop culture. The American actor is most famous for her role as Jeanine in the American Pie franchise and as Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle in the Legally Blonde film series. Furthermore, her recent role in The White Lotus series has brought Coolidge mass acclaim and an a Golden Globe.

Other cast members include:

Lenny Kravitz as Sean,

Cheech Marin as Robert,

D'Arcy Carden as Harriet, and

Selena Tan as Marge.

Desmin Borges, Alex Mallari Jr., Callie Hernandez, Steve Coulter, María del Mar Fernández, and Héctor Gonz, also feature in minor roles.

You can watch Shotgun Wedding streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

