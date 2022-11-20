The White Lotus fans demand Lindsay Lohan be cast as HBO series gets renewed for season 3

A highly engrossing and stimulating dark-comedy satirical anthology series, The White Lotus was renewed for its third season in November 2022.

Ever since the news of the critically acclaimed series' renewal was dropped, fans have been buzzing with excitement. Many have also taken to Twitter to express their desire to see actress Lindsay Lohan as a cast member in season 3.

devin ✩ @devdelevingne lindsay lohan for the white lotus season 3 please lindsay lohan for the white lotus season 3 please

The White Lotus debuted on July 11, 2021, exclusively on HBO as a six-part miniseries.

The series' first season even went on to win ten Primetime Emmy Awards. Fans believe Lindsay Lohan, once one of the biggest teenage movie stars, will be a perfect fit for the upcoming season of The White Lotus.

Twitter abuzz as fans demand Lindsay Lohan be cast in the upcoming season of The White Lotus

Keeping in mind the nature of the dark comedy award-winning series, The White Lotus fans think that Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan will be a perfect fit for the show's third season. Fans believe that Logan is an expert on over-the-top, extravagant, and ironic projects, making her the perfect candidate for the series.

Take a closer look at some of the fan tweets clamouring for Lohan to be included in the upcoming The White Lotus season:

☽◯☾ @GabrielDivina2 Film Updates @FilmUpdates Who would you like to see cast in a future season of The White Lotus? Who would you like to see cast in a future season of The White Lotus? https://t.co/f20payi940 Lindsay Lohan does camp well. She needs to replace Jennifer Coolidge already in The White Lotus Season 3 :/ twitter.com/FilmUpdates/st… Lindsay Lohan does camp well. She needs to replace Jennifer Coolidge already in The White Lotus Season 3 :/ twitter.com/FilmUpdates/st…

Arun Blair-Mangat @arunblair Manifesting THE WHITE LOTUS season 3 to be set in Mykonos starring @lindsaylohan . And let’s have an interracial gay couple at the centre. The BIPOC lead has been convinced to holiday on the island by his white partner…and as soon as they arrive s**t ensues! Manifesting THE WHITE LOTUS season 3 to be set in Mykonos starring @lindsaylohan. And let’s have an interracial gay couple at the centre. The BIPOC lead has been convinced to holiday on the island by his white partner…and as soon as they arrive s**t ensues!

Mike Ganino @mikeganino White Lotus. Season 3. @lindsaylohan in the cast as the hotel manager please. White Lotus. Season 3. @lindsaylohan in the cast as the hotel manager please.

maroon ON REPEAT🔂 @emnyrafilmz i need hbo to grab lindsay lohan & put her in the white lotus for season 3 pls!! this isn’t a want, THIS IS A MUST i need hbo to grab lindsay lohan & put her in the white lotus for season 3 pls!! this isn’t a want, THIS IS A MUST

JP @soJP @HBO #TheWhiteLotus @lindsaylohan on the white lotus season 3 petition for it now @lindsaylohan on the white lotus season 3 petition for it now 😤 @HBO #TheWhiteLotus

Nicole @nicoleinabox Lindsay Lohan as new Jennifer Coolidge character. Brian & Thandie are a married couple from very different backgrounds, Marisa, Rachel, and Angela were college friends on a divorce trip, and Julia & Bowen are the White Lotus employees. Lindsay Lohan as new Jennifer Coolidge character. Brian & Thandie are a married couple from very different backgrounds, Marisa, Rachel, and Angela were college friends on a divorce trip, and Julia & Bowen are the White Lotus employees.

It is safe to say that it would be quite intriguing to see Lohan playing an iconic role in the anthology HBO series. Continue reading to learn all about actress Lindsay Lohan.

Who is Lindsay Lohan? Exploring her body of work

Best known as a teenage Hollywood icon, Lindsay Lohan first stepped into the world of acting with her role as Chrissie in the 1993 CBS series Guiding Light. However, the actress first came under the spotlight after her portrayal of twin sisters Hallie Parker and Annie James in the hit 1998 Disney movie The Parent Trap.

Since then, the actress has gone on to appear in many box-office hit movies. She became a global teen idol during late 90s and early 20s.

Apart from her role in The Parent Trap, Lohan is also best known for portraying the character Anna Coleman / Tess Coleman in the 2003 movie Freaky Friday, Mary Elizabeth "Lola" Steppe in the 2004 movie Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Cady Heron in the 2004's classic teen comedy-drama Mean Girls. Cady Heron is arguably her most famous role.

Over the years, the actress has also been a part of several other notable movies and short films, including A Prairie Home Companion, Friendly Fire, Just My Luck, Chapter 27, I Know Who Killed Me, Labor Pains, Scary Movie 5, Among the Shadows, The Canyons, Till Human Voices Wake Us, First Point, and a few more.

Lindsay Lohan has also been a part of several other well-known TV series, including Sesame Street, Another World, Get a Clue, Life-Size, King of the Hill, That '70s Show, Ugly Betty, Double Exposure, Glee, Liz & Dick, 2 Broke Girls, Celebrity Watch Party, Lovestruck High and many more.

Lohan is currently starring in a brand new Christmas special romantic comedy movie titled, Falling for Christmas. The movie made its debut exclusively on Netflix on November 10, 2022. Don't forget to watch the rom-com movie, which is currently streaming on the popular streaming platform.

