Who plays Lawyer Harper Spiller in The White Lotus season 2? Meet Aubrey Plaza

Actress Aubrey Plaza portrays the role of a lawyer named Harper Spiller in The White Lotus season 2. Plaza appears in the first episode of season 2 alongside actor Will Sharpe, who plays the role of her husband, Ethan Spiller.

In the first episode of the second season, Harper and Ethan are seen on vacation, spending time with another couple, Cameron and Daphne. Harper doesn't get along with the couple, and her equation with Cameron and Daphne forms the crux of the narrative.

Aubrey Plaza is a prominent actress and comedian who's starred in a number of popular shows like Parks and Recreation and Legion. Fans can expect a memorable performance from the actress, who has previously appeared onscreen to play a variety of complex and wonderful characters.

Aubrey Plaza's early life, other film and TV projects, and more details

Aubrey Plaza was born on June 26, 1984, in Wilmington, Delaware. Plaza's mother has English and Irish ancestry while her father is Puerto Rican. She went to a Catholic girls' school named Ursuline Academy, which is situated in Delaware, and reportedly developed an interest in acting at a young age.

Plaza later graduated from the Tisch School of the Arts in 2006. She forayed into comedy during the early-mid 2000s, and some of her earliest roles came in Judd Apatow's Funny People, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Mystery Team.

Plaza portrayed the role of April Ludgate in the iconic sitcom, Parks and Recreation. The actress displayed her unique style of deadpan humor in the series, and received widespread critical acclaim for her performance on the show. Her character enjoys a massive fan following, and the role garnered her international fame.

Aubrey Plaza later went on to star in the popular FX show, Legion, wherein she portrayed the characters of Lenny Busker and Amahl Farouk. Plaza's other notable acting credits include Emily the Criminal, Black Bear, and Ingrid Goes West, to name a few.

Over the years, Aubrey Plaza has also won quite a few awards for her performances in various films and shows, like the Young Hollywood Award for Breakthrough Performance (Female), an ALMA Award for Favorite Movie Actress Comedy/Musical, and more.

More details about The White Lotus plot and cast

The White Lotus is an anthology drama series that depicts the complicated personal lives of various employees and guests at the titular hotel. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per HBO:

''From Mike White (HBO’s Enlightened), The White Lotus is a sharp social satire following the exploits of various employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort over the span of one highly transformative week. As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, the six-episode first season gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travelers, cheerful hotel employees, and idyllic locale itself.''

The show features a stunning cast in the first and second seasons, including the likes of Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, and Theo James, among many others. The series has garnered high praise from viewers and critics for its sharp writing, unique style of humor, and performances by the cast.

You can watch the second season of The White Lotus on HBO.

Poll : 0 votes