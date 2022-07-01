Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form's age difference explored as couple tie the knot in New Orleans

Congratulations are in order for Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario, who tied the knot with TV and film producer Andrew Form on June 30 in New Orleans.

She looked resplendant in a pleated silk wool gown by Daniel Frankel while Form looked dapper in a Brunello Cuccinelli pinstripe suit. The wedding photos have gone viral online, with the couple exuding some major "couple goals" vibes.

The couple made their Instagram relationship official on May 13th 2021, when Alexandra Daddario posted a black and white couple photo. Later that year, in the month of December, the couple got engaged. The age gap between the couple is 17 years, for which they have often faced the wrath of trolls.

Prior to his relationship with Alexandra, the producer of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre was married to Brazilian actress Jordana Brewster. Form has two sons with Brewster.

Interesting facts about Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form's relationship

According to reports, the couple first met at a layover when the producer was on his way to Europe, via a connecting flight from New York. It was here that the lovebirds had their first interaction, getting to know each other better over dinner.

They have been dating since 2021 and have been going strong despite criticism over their age gap of 17 years.

The two made their red carpet debut in July 2021, at the California Premiere of the HBO series The White Lotus.

Daddario posted a photo from the event and captioned it: "The only things I want touching my body are @dolcegabbana and Andrew Form."

Andrew Form and Alexandra Daddario reached another milestone in their relationship when they bought their first home together in September 2021. Their new L.A mansion cost a whopping $7.3 million, which previously belonged to John Wells, the creator behind shows like Shameless and ER.

The couple decided to solemnize their relationship by getting engaged in December 2021. Alexandra Daddario dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to her lover:

"The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion. You're a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive."

Alexandra Daddario added that Andrew was the greatest and the "most formidable love of my life," and stated that she couldn't be luckier to have him in her life.

Roughly six months after their engagement, Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form decided to take their relationship to the ultimate stage and get married. They married at the Preservation Hall in New Orleans with Form's two children serving as ring bearers and groomsmen. The couple then held an intimate reception for their guests at the Bar Marilou.

Vogue Magazine @voguemagazine vogue.cm/o6ugxw6 The couple was originally going to get married in Italy "but when I got a job in New Orleans I thought of Allie and Jake, and we switched it to New Orleans. It’s a city full of music and life” shares @AADaddario The couple was originally going to get married in Italy "but when I got a job in New Orleans I thought of Allie and Jake, and we switched it to New Orleans. It’s a city full of music and life” shares @AADaddario. vogue.cm/o6ugxw6 https://t.co/MDC8UGf3ey

Celebrity couples that made it work despite their huge age gap

While some may think of the perfect couple as two people who are the same age or even the same generation, love doesn't always work that way. Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form are definitely a couple who haven't let people trolling their age gap come in their way.

Like them, there are other couples who too are making their relationship work and are going strong, despite a huge age gap. Here are some of these couples:

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone - age gap 23 years

Elton John and David Furnish- age gap 15 years

Jerry and Jessica Seinfield- age gap 15 years

Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston- age gap 39 years

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh- age gap 22 years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far