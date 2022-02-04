How old is John Stamos' wife? All about Caitlin McHugh as 'Full House' star shares tribute on 4th wedding anniversary

American actor John Stamos penned down a heartfelt note to his wife Caitlin McHugh on their fourth wedding anniversary.

On February 4, the 58-year-old star took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures featuring him and his wife. His social media uploads show Stamos and McHugh dressed in costumes inspired by Disney's animated show Lilo and Stitch, as the duo enjoyed their time at Disneyland.

In a lengthy note, Stamos wrote that he met Caitlin on the set of Law & Order: SVU, where he played the role of a serial reproductive abuser trying to impregnate McHugh's character.

He then expressed his happiness at ultimately having a child with her seven years after they met and wished his "support-system" on their anniversary.

In the first picture, the duo can be seen dressed in their costumes and posing in front of a Haunted Mansion stone which says "Together Forever."

Additionally, they can be seen posing close together at two other attractions, as well as wearing 3D goggles at Toy Story Mania!, which is based at Disney California Adventure Park.

Caitlin McHugh shared the same pictures on her Instagram handle and wished her husband Stamos on their special day.

How old is John Stamos' wife Caitlin McHugh?

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh have an age difference of 23 years between them. The Full House actor was born in August 1963 (now 58 years of age) while his wife McHugh was born in May 1986 (now 35).

McHugh is a model signed by Wilhelmina Models. She started her acting career while starring opposite Will Smith in 2007's action-drama film I Am Legend. She then went on to appear in Blue Blood, Castle, Rescue Me, Guilty, Switched at Birth, Tomato Soup, 48 Hours to Live, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Random Tropical Paradise.

In 2014, the 35-year-old also had a recurring role on CW's fantasy drama series The Vampire Diaries.

On the personal front, she and John Stamos first crossed paths in 2011 when they starred in one episode of Law & Order together. At that point in time, nothing happened between the two of them. The duo reconnected again on the set of Fuller House, where McHugh's roommate was a cast member.

While chatting with People Magazine, Stamos recalled how he spotted McHugh on set.

“Her roommate was on an episode of Fuller House, and so she was in the audience. I walked in, I went, ‘Hey, are you stalking me?’ She was like, ‘No. That’s why I love her. She’s like, ‘What? No. I haven’t thought of you twice.'”

The duo soon started dating and got engaged in 2017. In less than two months of them being engaged, the Big Short actor revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

The pair welcomed their son, Billy, a few months after they married in 2018.

Both the actors have previously been married to other people. Before marrying McHugh, John Stamos was married to actress Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005.

Also Read Article Continues below

McHugh was also previously married to restaurateur Massimo Lusardi from 2011 to 2014.

Edited by Atul S