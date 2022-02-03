How old is Brendan McLoughlin? All about Miranda Lambert's husband as couple celebrate third anniversary together

American singer Miranda Lambert celebrated her third wedding anniversary with Brendan McLoughlin's husband.

On February 2, the 38-year-old took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures where she and her husband can be seen spending time at a beach.

In the caption, Lambert called him "her sunshine" and hashtagged the post "3 years" with a ring emoji alongside it.

In one of the photos, McLoughlin can be seen smiling as the songstress kisses him on the cheek. In another, her husband can be seen shirtless enjoying the sunny beach. Lambert also shared a picture of herself enjoying a glass of wine in a pink dress.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin tied the knot in January 2019 at the singer's farm near Nashville, Tennessee.

Age is just a number when it comes to Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin have an age difference of eight years. Her husband is younger, born in October 1991 (now 30-years-old), while Miranda was born in November 1983 (now 38).

Brendan McLoughlin belongs to Staten Island, New York, splitting his time between the Big Apple and Nashville. He is a former teammate of the New York Police Department's Midtown South Precinct. However, after marrying Miranda, he took a leave of absence and retired from the force.

McLoughlin is a father to a three-year-old son from his previous relationship. The boy was born in November 2018. Speaking to outlet Extra about his son, Brendan said he has the "best of both worlds."

“We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance.”

Since retiring from the NYPD in February 2019, Brendan has managed security during Miranda's tours and meet and greets.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin first met in New York in 2018 when the singer was performing in the city.

Before meeting her now-husband, Miranda was married to country music singer Blake Shelton. The former duo have been together since the mid-2000s. They got married in 2011 but divorced in 2015.

Miranda began dating Anderson East in 2016, but they broke up in 2018. She was also linked to singer Evan Felker, but their romance was short-lived.

Edited by Srijan Sen