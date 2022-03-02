Friends: 3 times Rachel and Ross were the perfect couple

Friends is an ever-popular sitcom that has celebrated a wide range of relationships and love affairs throughout its tenure. Fans saw how couples like Phoebe & Mike and Monica & Chandler came together and pursued their relationship.

However, one particular duo that won the hearts of viewers the very first time they were together was Rachel and Ross. Here in this article, we will briefly talk about 3 such instances that proved Rachel and Ross were indeed a perfect couple.

Rachel and Ross were a perfect match for each other. Here's why.

1) The night at the museum

Let's start our list with when Rachel and Ross spent a night at the museum. The moment is from the episode titled The One Where Ross and Rachel... You Know. The couple, even after waking up half naked and watching the kids stare at them, was absolutely cool with the situation. In fact, the duo added some funny elements to the scene that spoke of the depth of their relationship.

In normal circumstances, a couple would freak out if they found themselves in such a situation. But things were different for Ross and Rachel, they understood each other well and were pretty capable of dealing with awkward situations.

2) The laundry scene from season 1

Another moment from Friends that established that Rachel and Ross were indeed a super couple was from an episode called The One With The East German Laundry Detergent. Here, Rachel was being taught how to do laundry by Ross and the couple really enjoyed the session.

This scene speaks a lot about this celebrated couple. It echoes the fact that they are capable of having fun doing anything, even laundry, as long as they have each other's company.

3) Memories from the high school prom night

Both Rachel and Ross were from the same school, and this incident from Friends had its roots in a prom night. Ross wanted to ask Rachel out for a dance in high school. Unfortunately for him, it didn't materialize. This is because the person who was supposed to hit the dance floor with Rachel showed up at the last minute. Ross couldn't be the special one for Rachel on prom night.

Several years later, Rachel came to know about this and was convinced that she was always special to Ross. This onscreen moment touched fans and is still remembered as one of the most emotional moments from Friends.

