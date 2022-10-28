Meet the cast of HBO series The White Lotus Season 2

The White Lotus shook the world with its witty premise and satirical approach, garnering enough attention to be recognized as one of the best shows of the previous year.

With an absurdly high number of Emmy nominations for both its actors and the crew, the show is ready to go for another round of nail-biting, thought-provoking, and an absurdly fun ride this October with a second season.

However, those who loved those insanely good performances from the previous season of White Lotus will miss out on something pivotal. The show is coming back with a familiar premise, but not all those familiar faces (in the context of the show, only).

Apart from the flamboyant Tanya McQuoid (played by Jennifer Coolidge), no other character is set to recur in the new season. The notable new names include Aubrey Plaza and F. Murray Abraham.

Read on for more details about the cast of The White Lotus.

Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller

Harper Spiller will likely be the spiritual successor to Alexandra Daddario's character from the first season of White Lotus. Simply described as a woman on holiday with her husband, Harper will surely be a major part of the sexual and political satire that Mike White's show plans to depict in the season.

Born in Delaware, Aubrey Plaza began her acting career as an intern. She came to prominence with her portrayal of April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation (2009). She is considered one of the best comedy actresses in Hollywood.

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid

For those who have watched the first season of White Lotus, Tanya could be the only character who requires no introduction. The Emmy-winning actress was phenomenal in crafting the perfect grey character with Tanya McQuoid, a socialite in vacation mode. It seems her vacation tendencies have not subsided at all, even after the events of the previous season.

Born on August 28, 1961, in Boston, Massachusetts, Coolidge initially harbored the dream of becoming a singer. She ended up being one of the most versatile comedy actors in the world, gathering numerous awards and accolades along the way. Coolidge made her big screen debut with Not of This Earth (1995), and never looked back.

Her works include Best in Show (2000), A Cinderella Story (2004), and American Pie (1999).

F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso

Following Emmy-winning Coolidge, we have Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, whose phenomenal performance in Amadeus is still considered one of the greatest acting performances in Hollywood. He will play the elderly father of the Di Grasso family, whose men are out in the city to spend some quality time with each other.

F. Murray Abraham rose to prominence in 1980s after his role as Salieri in Amadeus. He also has many great films to his name, like Scarface (1983), Dillinger and Capone (1995), and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)

Other cast members of White Lotus season 2

Other cast members of White Lotus season 2 include Adam DiMarco as Albie Di Grasso, Beatrice Grannò as Mia, Tom Hollander as Quentin, Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina, Meghann Fahy as Daphne Babcock, Theo James as Cameron Babcock, Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller, Leo Woodall as Jack, and Jon Gries as Greg.

The White Lotus season 2 will premiere on October 30, 2022, on HBO and HBO Max.

