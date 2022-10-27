What time will The White Lotus season 2 episode 1 air on HBO? Here's what to expect when the Emmy-winning show returns

After multiple wins at this year's Emmy awards, critically acclaimed HBO series White Lotus is ready to return with a second season this week.

The satirical drama garnered global attention for its subtle and dark depiction of a group of wealthy people at a fancy resort, commenting on various facets of human nature while filling the plot with innate humor.

The upcoming sophomore season of White Lotus will feature an entirely new cast, with Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge as the only returning character from the first one. Taking a trip to the beautiful city of Sicily, Italy this time, there would be a lot of adventures waiting for the viewers who enjoyed Mike White's take on various social subjects without being obvious about them.

A message from company executive Francesca Orsi stated:

"Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town. We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us."

White Lotus season 2 will premiere on HBO on October 30, 2022, at 9:00 pm EST. It will also be available on HBO Max.

White Lotus season 2 trailer: Welcome to Sicily and a host of new colorful characters

Succeeding on from the successful format of following multiple affluent families in a resort in Hawaii, this time Mike White's show will take viewers to the beautiful city of Sicily, led by the brilliant Jennifer Coolidge starring as Tanya McQuoid, as shown in the opening scene of the trailer. She seems barely affected by the events of the first season and continues to enjoy her life vacationing.

Accompanying her in the plotline are the Spillers (Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe) and the men of the Di Grasso family (F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, and Michael Imperioli). The trailer also introduces another sharp crisis amidst family drama all around.

White Lotus season 2 star Audrey Plaza commented on how this season will be very "different" from the first one in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, wherein she stated:

"I know it’s a lot to live up to, but Mike is so good about making the second season different,...It’s still ‘The White Lotus,’ but now it’s in Italy, so it has a totally different vibe and so, I think people are going to be surprised."

Mike White also spoke to Entertainment Weekly regarding the second season of White Lotus and revealed how this season will also target the subtle nuances of satirical comedy and sexual politics.

He said:

"The kind of mythology of Sicily, at least from the point of view of Americans, is the archetypal sexual politics and role play that you associate with, like, opera and the mafia and Italian romance. I felt like it should be more focused on men and women and relationships and adultery and have an operatic feel to it, so I pivoted,"

With the fame it received in the first season, the upcoming second season will be a matter of intrigue from fans across the world.

Catch it live on October 30, 2022, at 9:00 pm EST on HBO and HBO Max.

Poll : 0 votes