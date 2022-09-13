Who is Lotus White writer Mike White? Emmys 2022 winner was once a reality TV contestant

Noted writer and director Mike White won three awards at the 2022 Emmys for his work on the acclaimed HBO miniseries, The White Lotus. He won awards for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Mike White is a well-known actor and filmmaker who's been a part of several popular films and shows. He was also a reality TV contestant who appeared in shows like Amazing Race and Survivor.

Mike White has several iconic works

Mike White was born on June 28, 1970, to Lyla Lee and Reverend Dr. James Melville "Mel" White in Pasadena, California. He went to Polytechnic School in Pasadena and later attended Wesleyan University in Connecticut. White started his career as a writer and producer on the critically acclaimed teen drama Dawson's Creek. He also served as a writer on Freaks and Geeks.

In the early 2000s, he appeared in films like The Stepford Wives, Chuck & Buck, Orange County, and The Good Girl. He received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in Chuck & Buck.

Interestingly, School of Rock fans will recognize him as Ned Schneebly. Schneebly is Finn's roommate in the film and was once part of a metal band. White penned the script for School of Rock, which revolves around a struggling rock musician who poses as a substitute teacher at a school.

In 2007, Mike White wrote, directed, and produced the Molly Shannon starrer Year of the Dog, which was released to highly positive reviews from critics. White also made a memorable appearance, along with his father, in the popular reality show, The Amazing Race 14. A year later, the father-son duo returned to participate in The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business. White competed in another reality series, Survivor: David vs. Goliath, where he finished runner-up.

One of White's most memorable roles on television was in HBO's Enlightened, which he co-created with lead actress Laura Dern. The series revolves around Amy, a self-obsessed woman who goes through an emotional meltdown at work and sets off to a rehabilitation center in Hawaii. White stars in the series as Amy's coworker and friend, Tyler. The film received widespread critical acclaim for its writing and performances.

Mike White's other notable TV and film credits include The Emoji Movie, Brad's Status, and The D Train, to name a few. Over the years, he's received several awards and nominations, including an Independent Spirit Award for Best Feature, an Independent Spirit Award for Best Screenplay, and many more.

Helmed by Mike White, The White Lotus is an anthology drama series that focuses on various people at a resort called The White Lotus. The official synopsis of the series, as per HBO's official YouTube channel, reads:

''A social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, The White Lotus follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself.''

The show features a stunning ensemble cast that includes Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett, and F. Murray Abraham, among many others, in significant roles.

You can watch The White Lotus on HBO Max.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das