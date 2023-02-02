What did William Peter Busick do? South Carolina man takes own life in alleged murder-suicide

South Carolina man William Peter Busick murdered his wife and stepdaughter and then fatally shot himself. The murder-suicide took place on January 29, 2023, at around 12.30 pm in a Red Bank residence. The same has been confirmed by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office and Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

Police are speaking with relatives and neighbors to gather information regarding the shooting.

The victims have been identified as William Peter Busick's 48-year-old wife Chastity Lynne Busick and his stepdaughter, Jasmine Alyse Bailey, who was 23 years old. Chastity and Jasmine were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crime.

William Peter Busick died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he killed his wife and stepdaughter

Police made a gruesome discovery in a Red Bank home when they found that 55-year-old William Peter Busick fatally shot his wife and stepdaughter. He then turned the gun on himself and pulled the trigger. Authorities rushed William to a nearby hospital, however, he was pronounced dead after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

According to authorities, a minor was present at the residence when the murder-suicide took place. The child, however, was unharmed. Jay Koon, Lexington County Sheriff said:

“The husband was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. There was also a minor in the house who is unharmed. This family has a tough road ahead. We’re still talking to the family and neighbors in an effort to gather all the information.”

According to the authorities, the shooting is possibly “domestic-related.” However, they haven’t confirmed the motive yet.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the case and questioning neighbors

Police believe that William Peter Busick’s fatal shooting is not a threat to the public and that it was an isolated incident. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the case by questioning family members and neighbors.

Netizens have expressed condolences to the Busick family on several social media platforms. A user named Kortni Bingham commented on Facebook saying:

“I can’t believe this is real. My heart is broken. Gone but never forgotten Jasmine Bailey. I love you, bestie.”

William Peter Busick’s murder-suicide case came to light a few weeks after a similar incident in North Carolina. In the apparent murder-suicide, two adults and three children were found dead. In a separate incident on January 4, eight victims were found dead in a southwestern Utah residence, which police believe was a murder-suicide as well.

